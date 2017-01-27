Thanks to Evan Blass of Venture Beat (widely known as @evleaks), it was not until today we got to see the first live image of the Samsung Galaxy S8. Apart from the image leak, Evan has also revealed most of the specifications of the device (more about them in a minute).

Usually, we recommend our users to take such information with a pinch of salt (we still do). But, considering the fact that the leak has come from Evan Blass who has a reliable history and is accurate more often than not, we ourselves are pretty much convinced that the device could come with the leaked features.

Now, this only makes us wonder what if Samsung launches the Galaxy S8 with these rumored specs?

Well, let's find out.

Sublime display According to Evan, the Galaxy S8 could come in two size variants - one with 5.8-inch and a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD display with an 83% screen-to-body ratio and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Also, he suggests that the device will come with a pressure sensitive screen akin to the 3D Touch feature seen on Apple's iPhone 6s.

He further claims that Samsung will finally do away with the physical home button and the fingerprint scanner will find a new place for itself on the back (evident in the leaked image). Hardware: best in the industry As is the case with all the smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S8 will see an upgrade in hardware. It is believed to come equipped with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset (an equally capable Exynos chipset for markets other than the US). As cited on GSMArena, the smartphone could pack a colossal 8GB of RAM. Although likely, we don't believe that Samsung would launch a smartphone with such huge amounts of RAM anytime soon. So, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, if not 6GB of RAM is still a safe bet. That said, it'd be interesting to see if Samsung will include 8GB of RAM which will make it the second phone (after the Asus ZenFone AR) to pack such amounts of RAM. (But, why on Earth one would need a phone with 8GB of RAM? Read this to find out). The smartphone will also have a microSD card slot support to bump the native 64GB (or 128GB) storage up to 256GB. In terms of overall performance, the Galaxy S8 will be 11% faster than its predecessor, 23% faster graphics processing, and 20% more energy efficient. This bump in energy efficiency is certainly more important than anything else since the 5.8-inch handset is believed to pack a 3,000mAh battery and the 6.2-inch device is expected to draw fuel from a 3,500mAh battery. Camera department should receive an upgrade The imaging department will also see a few changes. For instance, the front camera is believed to receive a bump to 8MP with f/1.7 aperture as opposed to the 5MP sensor on its predecessor. Also, it is expected to offer support for iris-scanning. The megapixel count of the primary camera, though is expected to remain the same. However, it should bring along a few camera enhancements. Another rumor surrounding the Galaxy S8 is that it will debut an all-new DeX software system (akin to Microsoft's Continuum). Samsung is also expected to debut the much-rumored Bixby, the AI-based voice assistant to compete with the likes of Apple's Siri and the search engine giant's Google Assistant. Get ready to sell a kidney Regarding the launch details, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be launched on March 29th in New York City. The 5.8-inch variant is expected to be priced at USD 799 (approximately Rs. 58,200) and the 6.2-inch model will bear a price tag of USD 899 (approximately Rs. 65,480). Our opinion For a moment, let's just assume that Samsung announces the Galaxy S8 with the above specs. How will it stack up against the current flagship smartphones or the upcoming models this year? Well, one thing is sure. If the South Korean giant manages to out the Galaxy S8 with these rumored specs and features, there's no denying that the handset will kick the company's smartphone legacy up a notch. Moreover, Samsung is believed to be hoarding the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset supply. As a result, other smartphone vendors will have to wait for a while until they get their hands on the chipset. For instance, LG is expected to launch its next flagship, the LG G6 with the Snapdragon 821 (instead of the Snapdragon 835 SoC) due to supply issues. This way, from a business point of view, we must say Samsung should have the upper hand over other brands at least for a while. Why? Technically speaking, both the Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 821 are top-of-the-line SoCs. Although the former is slightly better, there won't be a huge difference between the two. But again, if one has to choose between smartphones with these chipsets, especially if both of them are priced closely, everyone would choose the latest one. If the official pricing is anywhere near the rumored price, the Galaxy S8 will certainly be Rs. 10,000 more costlier than its predecessor. Is such an increase in the price justifiable? Well, only time will tell us. Until then keep looking at this space for more information.