What Snapdragon 660 has got to offer; Comparison with SD835 processor

Recently, Qualcomm has announced its new mobile platform codenamed Snapdragon 660, which is expected to bring flagship performance and features to mid-range handsets.

The Snapdragon 660 comes with the improved performance, enhanced photography, and gaming as well as longer battery life.

Better gaming and video playback The successor of the Snapdragon 653 will join hands with Adreno 512 GPU to provide good gaming experience as mentioned above. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 uses a 14nm FinFET process and offers 4K video capture and playback capabilities, along with 8GB maximum memory and Vulkan API support. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 835 comes with Adreno 540 GPU for amazing gaming performance. Unlike Snapdragon 660, this one uses the 10nm FinFET process to support flagship performance. Improved photography Moreover, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 support company's Spectra 160 camera ISP that helps in improving the photography by producing more natural skin tones. The chipset also comes with improved power efficiency and higher output for dual camera-based smartphones. Apart from this, this SoC also features smoother optical zoom, bokeh effects, dual pixel autofocus as well as an improved video stabilization. On the other hand, the 835 chipset supports 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP supports capture of up to 32 megapixels with zero shutter lag and offers smooth zoom, fast autofocus and true-to-life colors for improved image quality. SEE ALSO: Bezel-less Meizu phone with high-end Qualcomm SoC pegged for 2018 launch Much faster download Further, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 feature a Snapdragon X12 modem that is claimed to offer up to 600Mbps of downlink data rates. Additionally, the Snapdragon 660 comes with support for 2×2 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which the company says offers twice as much data throughput and up to 60 percent lower download power consumption. The SD 835 features a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem is designed to offer download speeds up to one Gigabit per second. It also has integrated 2x2 11ac MU-MIMO Wi-Fi-giving you wireless Internet access at fiber optic speeds. Just like Snapdragon 835 The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 comes with Quick charge 4.0, which was exclusive to Snapdragon 835 till date. The 660 can charge 20 percent faster and 30 more efficiently than Quick Charge 3.0, which directly translates to 5 hours of talk time in 5 minutes and 50 percent battery in 15 minutes of charging.