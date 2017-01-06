White Variant of Xiaomi Mi Mix With Ceramic Body Launched at CES 2017, Will Soon Hit India

Xiaomi concept phone launched in 2016, Mi Mix, garnered wide popularity and overwhelming response with its ceramic body and edge-to-edge display. Soon after the smartphone was launched, there followed several speculations all across the webosphere that Xiaomi is looking forward to introduce the White variant of Mi Mix, which was available only in Black color until yesterday. Yes, proving all the leaked rumors, the company announced the White Mi Mix smartphone at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

We had earlier predicted that the White variant of Mi Mix would be a little cheaper than the Bllack variant as it might come with a glass body. However, that being said, rumors remain as rumors. We say so as Xiaomi confirms that the white Mi Mix will come with a ceramic body and resemble the variant that was launched last year. As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone vendor at CES 2017 states that the smartphone will feature similar specs as the earlier Mi Mix version launched last year.

To recall, the smartphone was earlier announced in two variants - 4GB RAM/128GB, which was made available at Rs. 34,500 and 6GB RAM/ 256GB at Rs. 39,500 approx. Although the Xiaomi officials didn't unveil any official statement about the price at which the White variant of Mi Mix will be available, scrolling through the company's official website, it mentioned powered by Snapdragon 650, the 3GB/32GB version will be available at a price tag of Rs. 14,999, whereas the 4GB/128GB variant will be available at Rs. 19,999.

Well, Xiaomi will resolve all the confusion and announce the price of the smartphone at their local launch. This indicates that the White variant of Xiaomi Mi Mix shall hit the Indian market soon. Well, if you're wondering about the launch date, that's still not revealed. In terms of availability, Hugo Barra, Global VP at Xiaomi has only declared that the smartphone will resume shipping to China later this year, yet again, the date remains a mystery.