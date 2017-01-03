White Xiaomi Mi Mix Expected to Launch at CES 2017, Suggest Rumors

The passing year had seen a slew of Xiaomi smartphones hit the market, which gained wide popularity. The major release that the company brought about in 2016 was its concept phone called Xiaomi Mi Mix, which featured a ceramic body and edge-to-edge display and received an overwhelming response. The smartphone was made available in limited quantity due to the high-end ceramic construction. Soon after the concept phone was launched, there have been rising speculations circulating on the web that the Chinese smartphone vendor is gearing up to launch a cheaper variant of Xiaomi Mi Mix, which is expected to come with a glass body by early 2017.

Adding to the rumors, here comes another one, which suggests that the future foresees 'White' Xiaomi Mi Mix. It should be noted that the concept phone was launched only in one color variant - Black and the company seems to be planning to move ahead with the rumored white variant. If rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi might unveil the white Mi Mix at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017. Well, the company hasn't released any statement on the same as of yet.

These rumors are based on Xiaomi's latest teaser released a few days back. Although the video didn't explicitly reveal any information on the look and specs about the White Mi Mix, the teaser did showcase a word with WHITE mixed with BLACK, which read 'WBHLIATCEK', which is presumed to tip that the White Mi Mix must be in the pipeline. Also, the video mentioned CES 2017, which indicates that the rumored White Xioami Mi Mix might make its first appearance at the CES 2017 to be held on January 5.

