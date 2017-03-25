Why we love Nokia still? Check it out here

Everybody on this earth goes through a rough patch sometime, so does the Finnish handset maker Nokia. While Nokia started off its business with huge success and profit, eventually, the company found its own downfall due to so many reasons.

After a gap of two to three years from the smartphone field, Nokia got back on its foot with the help of its fellow country firm HMD global.

Last month during the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, Nokia made its global debut once again with three smartphones -- Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 and a feature phone that remains in our heart forever -- the refreshed Nokia 3310.

SEE ALSO: Nokia says 4G was the major source of data traffic in 2016

While everyone was minding their own business, all of a sudden when Nokia event was begun, almost everyone started going crazy and glued to the Internet just to see their beloved Nokia phones once again in the market. Today, we have compiled a few reason as to why we love Nokia so much.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia phones are indestructible Literally yes. Compared to modern day smartphones, those Nokia phones including 3310, 6600 and much more had a solid build quality that can't be matched in the current world. Even if it gets damaged, it can be removed and replaced at much cheaper cost. Adding to that, we've all heard the stories: Nokia's that survived storms, fires and every form of natural disaster imaginable. The god! Nokia brand Before anyone else, Nokia got into the game and played it better than anyone else. Just like Apple, Nokia had its own design, its own technologies and of course the software. Software? Remember Symbian? yeah, that's the mistake that cost the downfall. Having said that, it's still Nokia! Future of the past Nokia phones were smart before its time when compared to other makers. It had an alarm, stopwatch, calculator, SMS up to 140 characters and of course 'The Snake game'. While it has been remastered, there is no substitute for using the T9 2, 4, 6 and 8 keys. Phone models Nokia is known for its unique style and forms factor. This company churned out lots of phone in different shapes understanding the trend and users at that time. Say for example 8110, 3310, 6600, Nokia N-Gage, N-72 and N-73 with the front camera. Unfortunately, the company lacked the very same trend when Android was introduced.