Will OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM give tough competition to these High-End smartphones

Many have been waiting eagerly for OnePlus to bring the next flagship killer smartphone into the market. However, the wait might just be over. The company has scheduled events across the globe and has confirmed that the One Plus 5 launch is happening soon.

Well, the launch event will be starting on June 20 in U.S. and will carry on till June 22 which is the date for the India launch. And now that the dates have been announced there is even a greater excitement for the upcoming device.

While there is a lot of buzz surrounding the OnePlus 5, leaks have also been popping up constantly just ahead of the launch. More siginificantly, the latest leak suggests that the upcoming smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.

The news came from popular tipster Evan Blass and what's interesting is that he spotted the smartphone's 8GB RAM through Amazon India landing page source code. And there's more, some reports have suggested that the flagship could have a price tag of Rs 32,999.

Considering these leaks, OnePlus 5 will be a smartphone on a different level compared to what Samsung is offering or any other smartphone brands. Notably, there are only handful of devices that feature 8GB RAM in the market right now.

OnePlus 5 could be a real threat to other smartphones once it goes official. In any case, here are the possible competitors of the upcoming smartphone.

ZTE nubia Z17 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 450 nits brightness

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Water resistant

12MP rear camera

secondary 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3200mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display

2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM

32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0

Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

23MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LG G6 Buy At Price of Rs 40,499

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI

Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP dual rear cameras

5MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water, dust resistant (IP68)

4G LTE

3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 64,900

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 33,818

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe Buy At Price of Rs 49,999

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0

23MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 35,400

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera

16MP front camera

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging HTC U Ultra Buy At Price of Rs 47,745

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display

Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM

64 internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI

Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3000 MAh Battery Nubia Z11 Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE with VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0