Will OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM give tough competition to these High-End smartphones

Many have been waiting eagerly for OnePlus to bring the next flagship killer smartphone into the market. However, the wait might just be over. The company has scheduled events across the globe and has confirmed that the One Plus 5 launch is happening soon.
Well, the launch event will be starting on June 20 in U.S. and will carry on till June 22 which is the date for the India launch. And now that the dates have been announced there is even a greater excitement for the upcoming device.
While there is a lot of buzz surrounding the OnePlus 5, leaks have also been popping up constantly just ahead of the launch. More siginificantly, the latest leak suggests that the upcoming smartphone will feature 8GB of RAM.
The news came from popular tipster Evan Blass and what's interesting is that he spotted the smartphone's 8GB RAM through Amazon India landing page source code. And there's more, some reports have suggested that the flagship could have a price tag of Rs 32,999.
Considering these leaks, OnePlus 5 will be a smartphone on a different level compared to what Samsung is offering or any other smartphone brands. Notably, there are only handful of devices that feature 8GB RAM in the market right now.
OnePlus 5 could be a real threat to other smartphones once it goes official. In any case, here are the possible competitors of the upcoming smartphone.
ZTE nubia Z17
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 450 nits brightness
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Water resistant
- 12MP rear camera
- secondary 23MP camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0
Asus Zenfone AR ZS571KL
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
LG G6
Buy At Price of Rs 40,499
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Water, dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 64,900
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs 33,818
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Buy At Price of Rs 49,999
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 35,400
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
HTC U Ultra
Buy At Price of Rs 47,745
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3000 MAh Battery
Nubia Z11
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0