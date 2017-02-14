Windows 10 Mobile Security Bug allows anyone to bypass the security code

Windows 10 Mobile phone users now have to be extra careful as a new bug can put their privacy at risk. Wallace Michael (@wallace_cane), user of the Windows Insider Brazil community has discovered a worrisome Windows 10 Mobile bug that allows anyone bypass the phone's security code to access photos.

As Softpedia reports, all you have to do is:

1. Switch on the camera while the device is still locked using the camera shortcut on the lock screen

2. Capture a photo and open it using the little thumbnail in the left lower corner.

3. Post opening the pic, delete it using the trash bin icon on the screen and press the back button on your Windows phone.

4. The thumbnail will turn into black icon. Tap it to preview a photo.

5. Press the back button and try to open the picture again using the same black icon on the left.

6. The third time you do that, you would be able to access the entire photo gallery on the Windows phone.

While the bug can put Windows phone user's sensitive image information at risk, a hacker can only access the picture gallery on the Windows phone and not the notes, calendar, call logs or any other information.

The bug has already been reported to Microsoft in the Feedback Hub, and Microsoft is soon expected to patch the security.

If you have a Windows mobile, we advice to be extra careful as anyone can get access to your gallery. Let us know in comments at the end of the story if you face any other security issue with your Windows mobile phone.