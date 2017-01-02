Windows 10 Mobile to Upgrade Soon, Will Allow Users to Capture 3D Photos, Videos & More

Last few years, especially 2016 had seen a significant decline in the number Windows Phone users as they started to move to Android and iOS smartphones. But not anymore. Reports are such that Windows 10 is apparently getting upgraded, bringing in a range of new features and improvements to the users.

Lagging far behind Android and iOS in terms of market share, there are quite a good number of users who are pretty much committed to Windows 10 and wish to receive the OS update soon. Well, in that case, 2017 will make their dream come true as Microsoft is apparently working towards bringing in new features like 3D Preview, viewing 3D content and more to Windows 10. Let's take a detailed look at all the improvements and new features that Windows 10 users will be receiving soon, maybe by early 2017.

With the new update, Windows 10 users will be able to watch certain content in 3D with 3D preview, create their own 3D content, watch YouTube videos in 3D format, and also capture 3D photos and videos. Along with the 3D improvements, another area that will get updated with Windows 10 is the Edge browser, which will make online payment system much easier and secure for both users and merchants. With the new feature, the Windows users will just have to set up their Microsoft Wallet on Edge, after which the user will be automatically logged into the wallet every time they shop online. It should be noted that the user's card credentials will be saved in a secure manner, and only selective merchants will be able to access their information.

Adding on, Windows 10 devices will also receive an integrated bookstore that is reportedly coming to Edge and will allow readers to save or bookmark EPUB books. With these improvements, Microsoft is all set to turn 2017 a benchmark for Windows 10, giving a tough fight to Android and iOS.

