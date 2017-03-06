Women’s Day gifting ideas: Chicest tech gadgets to consider

Women's day is coming up and you might want to give your mom, sister, significant other, friend, or any other woman in your life some attractive gift to make the moment more memorable.

However, shopping for women can sometimes be tricky and and even more complicated when it comes to tech gadgets. Though there may be some requirements, if you are planning to get something for the women in your life then you might just have to consider some stylish and functional devices. Besides, you should avoid those plainly designed gadgets which she will eventually put it up in the closet and forget that it even existed.

That being said, thanks to a wide variety of brands coming up with cool gadgets from the latest in wearable tech to the best designer headphones and phone cases, there are a lot of stylish gadgets to choose from and give it as a gift.

So if you want to buy something, you can consider these cool, futuristic and stylish tech gifts that truly stand out and it could even achieve "the best present ever" status on the special day.

Funky Powerbank With an increased usage of mobile phones, draining of battery of is usually the most common problem for ladies. This is something that becomes an issue in conversations and connectivity. To get rid of this problem, one can choose to gift a powerful yet funky looking powerbank to her. This will allow her to get battery charging option whenever the urgent battery charging is required. All a woman needs is a slim power bank that can slip into her pocket or carry with her in the wallet. LatestOne.com brings you PTron Gusto as an ideal and affordable Powerbank. PTron Gusto Powerbank is available at Rs. 449/- exclusively on LatestOne.com Philips SHQ3300 Music is loved by every woman. The easiest way to enjoy music or manage convenient conversations is through earplugs. Earplugs can be carried in a purse which means that the music will be with you even when you are traveling and will allow you to hear your favorite music anytime and anywhere. Tuned for music addicts with adjustable ear hook for secure fit this lightweight Philips SHQ3300 is the best gift for a music lover. The product is designed especially for smartphone compatibility. Women will definitely appreciate the thoughtfulness of giving this gift because it will not just improve her overall device using experience but also improve convenience level of the gadget use. The product is priced at - INR 989. Felix LED Aircraft Model wrist watch with light Buy at Price of Rs 249 Click Here To Buy Mi Band Smart Wristband Buy At Price of Rs 799 Click Here To Buy Premsons Bluetooth Smart Watch (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 645 Click Here To Buy Ambrane P-1111 10000mAH Power Bank (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 649 Click Here To Buy Datawind Ubislate 7W Tablet Buy At Price of Rs 1,999 Click Here To Buy Ultra-Portable Nano Bluetooth Speaker - Blue Buy At Price of Rs 999 Click Here To Buy JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 715 Click Here To Buy