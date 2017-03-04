Women's Day Special: Best 4G smartphones to gift under Rs 8,000

Women's Day smartphone gifts to buy within your budget.

If you think that buying a smartphone could be an expensive affair, then we prove you wrong. There are many smartphones that you can buy in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket without affecting your budget. Smartphones are used by almost everyone and you can definitely impress the women in your life with a wonderful phone that can help them in every possible way.

The International Women's Day is just a few days ahead. With everyone becoming dependent on smartphones, you can gift the special women in your life with a smartphone to make them feel special.

Today, we at GizBot, have listed a few best smartphones with support for 4G connectivity in the sub-Rs. 8,000 price bracket. Do check out these options and decide on a good option to make it a Women's Day gift.

Lyf Water 7S

Buy at Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5 inch FULL HD Screen (1080x1920) Display
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0
  • Octa-Core 1.3GHz Chipset: MT6753
  • Graphics (GPU): Mali T720 MP1 600MHz
  • 16 GB Internal memory
  • Expandable upto 64 GB
  • 13 Megapixels Rear Camera
  • 5MP front Camera
  • Dual Sim 4G VoLTE
  • 2800 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

Lava X50 Plus

Buy at Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
  • 2GB DDR3 RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery

Coolpad Mega 3

Buy at Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
  • Triple SIM
  • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
  • 3050mAh battery

Videocon Krypton 30

Buy at Price of Rs 7,199
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch IPS with MiraVision
  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • 13 MP Camera Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB Internal Memory
  • Panic Button
  • Gesture Control Selfie Camera with LED Flash
  • 3000mAh Massive Battery

 

XOLO Era 2X

Buy at Price of Rs 6,666
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS display
  • 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
  • 2GB/3GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2500mAh battery

Karbonn Aura Note 4G

Buy at Price of Rs 6,490
Key Specs

  • 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
  • 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
  • Bluetooth
  • Fingerprint
  • 2800 MAh Battery

 

Swipe Elite 3

Buy at Price of Rs 5,499
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
  • 2500mAh battery

Swipe Elite Power

Buy at Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

