Women's Day Special: Best 4G smartphones to gift under Rs 8,000

If you think that buying a smartphone could be an expensive affair, then we prove you wrong. There are many smartphones that you can buy in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket without affecting your budget. Smartphones are used by almost everyone and you can definitely impress the women in your life with a wonderful phone that can help them in every possible way.
The International Women's Day is just a few days ahead. With everyone becoming dependent on smartphones, you can gift the special women in your life with a smartphone to make them feel special.
Today, we at GizBot, have listed a few best smartphones with support for 4G connectivity in the sub-Rs. 8,000 price bracket. Do check out these options and decide on a good option to make it a Women's Day gift.
Lyf Water 7S
Buy at Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch FULL HD Screen (1080x1920) Display
- Android Marshmallow 6.0
- Octa-Core 1.3GHz Chipset: MT6753
- Graphics (GPU): Mali T720 MP1 600MHz
- 16 GB Internal memory
- Expandable upto 64 GB
- 13 Megapixels Rear Camera
- 5MP front Camera
- Dual Sim 4G VoLTE
- 2800 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
Lava X50 Plus
Buy at Price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Coolpad Mega 3
Buy at Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Triple SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG
- 3050mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 30
Buy at Price of Rs 7,199
Key Specs
- 5 Inch IPS with MiraVision
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 13 MP Camera Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Memory
- Panic Button
- Gesture Control Selfie Camera with LED Flash
- 3000mAh Massive Battery
XOLO Era 2X
Buy at Price of Rs 6,666
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB/3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy at Price of Rs 6,490
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint
- 2800 MAh Battery
Swipe Elite 3
Buy at Price of Rs 5,499
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 2500mAh battery
Swipe Elite Power
Buy at Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery