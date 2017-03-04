Women's Day Special: Best 4G smartphones to gift under Rs 8,000

If you think that buying a smartphone could be an expensive affair, then we prove you wrong. There are many smartphones that you can buy in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket without affecting your budget. Smartphones are used by almost everyone and you can definitely impress the women in your life with a wonderful phone that can help them in every possible way.

The International Women's Day is just a few days ahead. With everyone becoming dependent on smartphones, you can gift the special women in your life with a smartphone to make them feel special.

Today, we at GizBot, have listed a few best smartphones with support for 4G connectivity in the sub-Rs. 8,000 price bracket. Do check out these options and decide on a good option to make it a Women's Day gift.

Lyf Water 7S Buy at Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5.5 inch FULL HD Screen (1080x1920) Display

Android Marshmallow 6.0

Octa-Core 1.3GHz Chipset: MT6753

Graphics (GPU): Mali T720 MP1 600MHz

16 GB Internal memory

Expandable upto 64 GB

13 Megapixels Rear Camera

5MP front Camera

Dual Sim 4G VoLTE

2800 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery Lava X50 Plus Buy at Price of Rs 7,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3GHz Quad-core processor

2GB DDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Coolpad Mega 3 Buy at Price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0

Triple SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG

3050mAh battery Videocon Krypton 30 Buy at Price of Rs 7,199

Key Specs 5 Inch IPS with MiraVision

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

13 MP Camera Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

3GB RAM

16GB Internal Memory

Panic Button

Gesture Control Selfie Camera with LED Flash

3000mAh Massive Battery XOLO Era 2X Buy at Price of Rs 6,666

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB/3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Karbonn Aura Note 4G Buy at Price of Rs 6,490

Key Specs 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display

1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth

Fingerprint

2800 MAh Battery Swipe Elite 3 Buy at Price of Rs 5,499

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

2500mAh battery Swipe Elite Power Buy at Price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery