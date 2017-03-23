Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Gionee, Honor, Moto and more: Smartphones launch round-up

While Smartphone rankings remain volatile the world over, presently, Chinese smartphone brands like Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Xiaomi have pretty much surpassed local rivals in India with increasingly stylish yet affordable devices.
Furthermore, these Chinese brands are not only outpacing the Indian brands but seriously posing a threat to the market leader Samsung Electronics Co. in the world's fastest-growing major phone market.
However, as Chinese mobile phone brands are booming in India and even making up more than 50 percent of new devices in the Indian smartphone market, the launch of new phones seems inevitable. Notably, the brands have already announced that they will launching a number of smartphones in India this year.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with 4GB RAM: Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4, Lenovo P2, Oppo F1s and more
As this is the case, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Gionee, and Honor amongst others have already launched various smartphones for the Indian consumers. So if you are interested to know what smartphones were released, here's a list of all the Chinese smartphones recently launched in India.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash,
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo K6 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 14,844
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Honor 6X
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging
Oppo A37
Buy At Price of Rs 9,400
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh built-in battery
Oppo A57
Buy At Price of Rs 14,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 2900mAh battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Gionee P7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 10,998
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
ZTE Nubia N1
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Lenovo Vibe B
Buy At Price of Rs 5,799
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh removable battery
Gionee P7
Buy At Price of Rs 8,630
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with NEG glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6595 processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3100mAh battery
LeEco Le Max 2 128GB
Buy At Price of Rs 46,202
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD display with 95% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory / 6GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone
- 8MP front-facing camera
- CDLA loss-less audio, Dolby Atmos, Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac/a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type C
- 3100mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo F3 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Specs
- 6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653
- Octa-core (4x1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4x1.44 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP Rear Camera
- Dual 16 MP + 8 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery