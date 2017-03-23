Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Gionee, Honor, Moto and more: Smartphones launch round-up

While Smartphone rankings remain volatile the world over, presently, Chinese smartphone brands like Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Xiaomi have pretty much surpassed local rivals in India with increasingly stylish yet affordable devices.

Furthermore, these Chinese brands are not only outpacing the Indian brands but seriously posing a threat to the market leader Samsung Electronics Co. in the world's fastest-growing major phone market.

However, as Chinese mobile phone brands are booming in India and even making up more than 50 percent of new devices in the Indian smartphone market, the launch of new phones seems inevitable. Notably, the brands have already announced that they will launching a number of smartphones in India this year.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones with 4GB RAM: Moto G5 Plus, Redmi Note 4, Lenovo P2, Oppo F1s and more

As this is the case, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo, Gionee, and Honor amongst others have already launched various smartphones for the Indian consumers. So if you are interested to know what smartphones were released, here's a list of all the Chinese smartphones recently launched in India.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!