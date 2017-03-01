Xiaomi’s Mi 5c may not come to India: Here are alternative phones to buy

Xiaomi has just announced the Mi 5c smartphone in China and it seems that it will give a tough competition to other smartphone brands as this device packs attractuve features and price.
While Mi 5c promises to be different, the competition has intensified in the mid-range level with brands such Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Gionee, Honor developing clever strategies and introducing several products that do come with a lot of features.
However, as there is such neck-to-neck competition between the brands, Xiaomi Mi 5c could do a bit better as the device will be now powered by the company's in-house Surge S1 processor. The new processor is said to deliver better performance and user experience compared to most of the chipset used in these mid-range smartphones.
Besides, the new chipset may be one thing but the company has also announced that the new smartphone will be available from March 3 at a price of CNY 1,499 (approx Rs. 14,600) and will come in Rose Gold, Gold, and Black color options.
So with the freedom of choice, excellent performance and rich user experience, Xiaomi 5c could significantly give a tough competition to the mid-range smartphones in the market.
Honor 6x
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery
Vivo V5
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Oppo F1s
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
Motorola Moto M
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
Gionee S6s
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core Mediatek MT6753 Processor with Mali T-720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Amigo 3.2 UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM Slot (micro SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 13MP camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3150mAh built-in battery