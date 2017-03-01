Xiaomi’s Mi 5c may not come to India: Here are alternative phones to buy

Xiaomi has just announced the Mi 5c smartphone in China and it seems that it will give a tough competition to other smartphone brands as this device packs attractuve features and price.

While Mi 5c promises to be different, the competition has intensified in the mid-range level with brands such Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola, Gionee, Honor developing clever strategies and introducing several products that do come with a lot of features.

However, as there is such neck-to-neck competition between the brands, Xiaomi Mi 5c could do a bit better as the device will be now powered by the company's in-house Surge S1 processor. The new processor is said to deliver better performance and user experience compared to most of the chipset used in these mid-range smartphones.

Besides, the new chipset may be one thing but the company has also announced that the new smartphone will be available from March 3 at a price of CNY 1,499 (approx Rs. 14,600) and will come in Rose Gold, Gold, and Black color options.

So with the freedom of choice, excellent performance and rich user experience, Xiaomi 5c could significantly give a tough competition to the mid-range smartphones in the market.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

