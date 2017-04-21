Xiaomi Mi 6 announced globally: Threat to other 6GB RAM smartphones

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi 6, the successor to the popular Mi 5 built on Xiaomi's legacy of delivering top-notch hardware at affordable pricing.
As the smartphone packs in 6GB of RAM, its comparison with other handsets packing the same amount of RAM is quite evident.
However, what gives Xiaomi Mi 6 an edge over its competitors is the fact that the 6GB of RAM is supported by the latest 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset with custom Kyro cores paired with Adreno 540 GPU.
Besides, Xiaomi has also incorporated stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0 and all the required features you would expect from a flagship Android handset. Let's find out in detail what makes Xiaomi Mi 6 a threat to other 6GB RAM smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
OnePlus 3T
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3400mAh battery with Dash Charge
Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass4 protection
- Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- 23MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Hybrid dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Nubia Z11
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D borderless display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Umi Plus E
Key Specs
- a 5.5- inch (13.97 cm) Full HD IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 401 ppi
- Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 6GB of RAM
- Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53, MediaTek MT6757 Chipset
- 13 MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
OnePlus 3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) storage
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Oxygen OS 3.1
- Dual nano SIM slots
- 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Bottom-facing speaker, dual microphone for noise cancellation
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Dash Charge