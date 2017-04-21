Xiaomi Mi 6 announced globally: Threat to other 6GB RAM smartphones

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Mi 6, the successor to the popular Mi 5 built on Xiaomi's legacy of delivering top-notch hardware at affordable pricing.

As the smartphone packs in 6GB of RAM, its comparison with other handsets packing the same amount of RAM is quite evident.

However, what gives Xiaomi Mi 6 an edge over its competitors is the fact that the 6GB of RAM is supported by the latest 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset with custom Kyro cores paired with Adreno 540 GPU.

Besides, Xiaomi has also incorporated stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0 and all the required features you would expect from a flagship Android handset. Let's find out in detail what makes Xiaomi Mi 6 a threat to other 6GB RAM smartphones.

