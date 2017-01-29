Is this how the Xiaomi Mi 6 will look like? Concept renders show full body curved display

Undoubtedly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix has managed to conquer the hearts of many Mi fans around the world with its innovative design comprising of an edge-to-edge design and ceramic body. While the Mi Mix hasn't been released widely, the upcoming flagship - Mi 6 is meant for a wide release.

Apparently, the Mi 6 is circulating in many rumors and speculations lately. We lately came across a report that the Mi 6 might flaunt a ceramic body similar to the Mi Mix. As of now, there is no offcial confirmation regarding the same. However, a few concept renders of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 have hit the web, thanks to the designer.

Going by these images, the Xiaomi Mi 6 looks pretty gorgeous and it looks like it will be the first Xiaomi phone to arrive with a full body curved display. However, there are a couple of issues with this type of a screen. The first issue is the way users will hold the phone as the side bezels will not be there. The second issue is the toughness as Xiaomi's Mi Mix with ceramic body ditches the Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Leaving these concerns behind, take a look at these gorgeous Xiaomi Mi 6 concept renders from below.

All-glass surface There seems to be an all-glass surface on both the front and back of the Xiaomi Mi 6 concepts that are shown here. Also, the upper part of the device misses out on the camera and earpiece. No home button at the front Just like the Samsung Galaxy S8 concepts that we saw recently, the Mi 6 concept is also sans any button or fingerprint sensor below the display. The rumors claim that the Xiaomi flagship might use on-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. These concepts add more credibility to this claim. Also Read: How to add fingerprints on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Ceramic body unlikely While there are speculations that the Mi 6 might feature a ceramic body, these concept renders of the flagship smartphone doesn't tip at the presence of such a build. As of now, we can't come to any conclusion based on these concepts or already existing rumors. We need to wait for an official confirmation from the 'Apple of China' regarding its upcoming flagship before we come to a conclusion. Whatever it is, these concept renders look pretty gorgeous and attractive.

