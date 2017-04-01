Xiaomi Mi 6: Latest leaks show vertical dual camera setup, gorgeous front, and more

It is another day and here is another Xiaomi Mi 6 leak. A couple of days we saw that the company's CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the Mi 6 will be unveiled sometime in April.

Soon after the news about the confirmation broke out, a lot of rumors and leaks have started making rounds all over the internet. There were rumors and speculations that the Mi 6 might have a dual camera setup at its rear as many other flagship models do these days. Also, it is said to arrive in several variants - mid-range to high-end. We are sure that we can get to see more such reports before the launch.

Today, we have compiled a few reports and leaks those have emerged online over the weekend. While one shows the front and rear of the phone, one shows that we can expect different specs in the variants of the Mi 6. Take a look!

Xiaomi Mi 6 looks gorgeous The phone's front looks too gorgeous as shown in the image above. We say this as the handset has a bezel-less front. There is no curved display as it was rumored earlier. It looks simply beautiful. It looks like the design of the Mi 6 has been inspired from by Mi Mix as it seems to have a compact body and rounder design. Dual camera setup shouldn't be missed The Mi 6 is long rumored to boast a dual camera setup. Likewise, this leak shows the vertical dual camera setup on board as opposed to the previous leaks showing a horizontal placement of the dual camera lenses. Mi 6 retail boxes leak Two Mi 6 retail boxes have been leaked via Weibo. One of the boxes is in black and the other one is in white. Apart from the color, the specifications also seem to be different. This makes us believe that the Black box is that of the Mi 6 Plus while the white one is the Mi 6. Sheds light on specs The black box reveals details such as Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.15-inch display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage capacity, a whopping 30MP snapper and a 4000mAh battery. The other one shows 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, a 12MP rear camera and 4MP ultrapixel sensor at the front. Iris scanner A few days back, a Weibo teaser confirmed that the Mi 6 might arrive with the iris scanning technology and a leak revealed the opening for the iris scanner too on the front of the phone.

