Recent Xiaomi Mi 6 rumors shed light on specs, features, price and more

Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers from China that has won the hearts of millions of users making them fans of the brand. The company follows the practice of launching feature-rich smartphones at reasonable price tags.

It is time for Xiaomi to unveil it's upcoming flagship smartphone - the Mi 6 in the coming months. From February and April, the launch date has not got delayed until May. Whatever it is, we know that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is in the making and the rumors and leaks related to this phone aren't ready to remain silent. There are lots of Mi 6 related details making rounds all over the internet, tipping what to expect.

Today, we have come up with a few recent details about the Xiaomi Mi 6. Lately, we have come across some major details and here they are lined up for you.

Dual-lens rear camera at its rear The latest information about the Xiaomi Mi 6 is that it is similar to the Mi Note 2 in terms of design and looks except for the flat display. At the rear, the Mi 6 is expected to feature a dual-lens camera setup that is located towards the left corner. The camera seems to have a LED flash and there is no fingerprint sensor on the rear surface. Another report claims that the Mi 6 will have the Sony IMX400 sensor. Mi 6 might use Snapdragon 821 Lately, we have hearing that there will be shortage in the supply of the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Notably, the Galaxy S8 duo will use the initial supply of this chipset. To avoid the delay in the launch of the Mi 6, it looks Xiaomi will make use of the Snapdragon 821 SoC in its flagship phone. Going by the same, three variants will be released this year and the Snapdragon 821 will be used in the one likely releasing in April. The high-end variants will be launched later this year. A ceramic body variant on the cards The Mi Mix is a unique smartphone for many reasons. One of the distinguishing factors is its ceramic body. Likewise, one of the high-end models of the flagship Mi 6 might feature a ceramic body. Mi 6 will have a flat display While the Mi 6 is believed to arrive with a similar design as the Mi Note 2, there are speculations of a few differences between the two. The upcoming device might have a dual-lens camera as in the phablet, but it will have a flat display instead of the curved one, claim the recent reports. Possible pricing of Mi 6 Apart from the specs and features, even the possible pricing information of the Mi 6 has been speculated. If these have been to be believed, the three variants of the Xiaomi phone might be priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000), 2299 yuan (approx. Rs. 22,000) and 2899 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,500) for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants respectively.

