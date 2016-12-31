Xiaomi Roundup: Smartphones Rumored to Arrive in 2017

Xiaomi is a successful China-based smartphone manufacturer. The company is known for its renowned and competitively priced offerings. Besides being a Chinese smartphone maker, the company has carved a niche for itself in markets such as India and is one among the top players in such markets.

There are millions of Xiaomi fans across the globe awaiting to get their hands on the Mi and Redmi phones. As the company is yet to launch some of its offerings in those countries, the fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of such phones as the company has attracted them with its high-specced and low-priced strategy.

Also Read: List of All Xiaomi Smartphones Launched in 2016

Today, we at GizBot, have come up with a list of Xiaomi smartphones that are rumored to be launched in 2017. Well, the information given below is based on the speculations that are making rounds on the internet and Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the models or the specifications.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Mi 6 The Xiaomi Mi 6 is likely to be a look-alike and a smaller variant of the newly launched Mi Note 2. By saying a Mi Note 2 look-alike, the rumors reveal that the flagship might feature a dual-edge curved display. The recent leaks related to the Mi 6 hint at the presence of a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 128GB and 256GB internal storage capacities, and three color options such as Blue, Black, and White for the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone. Flexible Display Phone In 2016, Xiaomi came out with a concept phone named Mi Mix featuring ceramic body and edge-to-edge display. Likewise, this year, it appears like Xiaomi will launch another innovative phone with a flexible display. We say this as the company was spotted working on a phone with a flexible display and the same was leaked via a 30-second video. The smartphone will miss out on sensors and front-facing camera. Xiaomi Mi 6s Well, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is yet to go official and we are still not sure of the specifications and features that this smartphone might arrive with. In the meantime, we can likely expect the Mi 6s variant to go official sometime in the year as we saw the Mi 5s last year with somewhat downgraded specs in comparison to the Mi 5. Xiaomi Mi 6s Plus As the name suggests, the Mi 6s Plus could be a bigger variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 just like the Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus, which had a larger footprint than the Mi 5. However, it isn't sure if Xiaomi will definitely launch the Mi 6s Plus. We need to first witness the launch of the Mi 6 before concluding on its variants. Xiaomi Mi 5c The Xiaomi Mi 5c is expected to be announced sometime this year. The device is likely to adorn a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8. To be powered by an octa-core processor, this rumored smartphone might feature a 13MP main camera, a 5 MP front-facer, USB Type-C port and other standard features. We've got to consider this as a dose of skepticism until Xiaomi announces the phone officially. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 The Redmi Note series is pretty popular with bestsellers such as the Redmi Note 3. Apparently, Xiaomi might be prepping the Redmi Note 5, which might be launched this year. The device should bring significant upgrades to the Redmi Note 4 released last year. The device is likely to feature a deca-core processor from MediaTek coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM. We need to wait for the official launch to know what else Xiaomi will bring out in the upcoming Redmi Note 5. Also Read: Innovative Smartphones Launched in 2016 Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Xiaomi announced the Mi Note 2 in the last quarter of 2016. The device has a huge dual-curved edge display as in the Edge series phones from Samsung. Likewise, in 2017, the Chinese manufacturer is believed to arrive with the Mi Note 3. We can expect this one to also feature such a dual-curved edge display. Xiaomi Redmi 5 The Redmi 5 could be the successor of the Redmi 4, which was launched globally by Xiaomi early this year. Well, the smartphone is likely to feature upgraded specs in comparison to the Redmi 4. The Redmi 5 could be a great one for those who want a not-so-high priced smartphones that is not skimp on features and specifications.