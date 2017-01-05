Xiaomi Mi 6 to Arrive with Snapdragon 835 SoC on February 6 [Rumor Roundup]

With the start of the new year, we will get to see flagship devices of this year being launched by the manufacturers. Already, there are rumors about the devices that we will get to see in the coming months.

Talking about Xiaomi, the Apple of the East is in the speculations for its upcoming flagship - Xiaomi Mi6, which is expected to be launched by the end of this month. The rumor about the Mi 6 are rife since the third quarter of 2016 as the smartphone's launch is nearing.

Also Read: Xiaomi India Crosses US$1 Billion in Revenue in 2016

For the Xiaomi fans, we have compiled the rumors that are making rounds on the internet about the Mi 6. Based on these, it appears like the Mi 6 will be a great smartphone that is worth waiting for. Take a look at what we actually know so far about the Xiaomi Mi 6 from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Mi 6 to be the first Snapdragon 835 based smartphone from China With the official announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, we can say that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first smartphone from China to arrive with its processor under its hood. Also, it could be one of the first smartphones to be launched globally with the latest high-end processor. Qualcomm claimed that the Snapdragon 835 processor announced at the CES 2017 brings 27% boost in performance as well as 40% lesser power consumption in comparison to the Snapdragon 820 processor. Eventually, the Mi 6 could be a great phone in terms of performance due to the latest processor that powers it. Source Mi 6 to join the fleet of phones with dual camera setup The same source that claimed that the Mi 6 will employ the latest Snapdragon 835 processor has also stated that the upcoming flagship phone will bestow the dual camera setup on its rear. As per the rumors, the Mi 6 might arrive with a dual 16 MP rear camera setup, but there is no further information regarding the same. Source Three variants of Mi 6 likely in the pipeline While it is widely speculated that the Mi 6 might arrive with the Snapdragon 835, we would like to make it clear that this will not be the only variant of the smartphone. As per a rumor by a Twitter user @KJuma, the Mi 6 could be launched in three variants with different chipsets. The China-based tipster has stated that the variants will be launched with the names Mi 6S, Mi 6E, and Mi 6P. The letter next to Mi 6 in these variants will indicate the chipsets - Pinecone SoC, Snapdragon 835 SoC, and MediaTek Helio SoC (MediaTek for E for unknown reasons or Exynos SoC remains a mystery). February 6 launch expected It is known that the Xiaomi flagship will be launched in the first half of the year. Likewise, there were rumors that the Mi 6 could be launched either in February or April. Later, the reports started tipping that the Mi 6 will be unveiled on February 6 and the sales will start in March. While there were claims regarding a delay in the production of the Snapdragon 835 SoC, the latest report rules out these claims. Source Android Nougat, 6GB RAM, etc. believed to be part of Mi 6 Apart from the above-mentioned aspects, the Mi 6 is rumored to arrive with a 2.5D curved display, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the home button, Android 7.0 Nougat based on MIUI 9, 6GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery powering the smartphone. The Xiaomi flagship is also said to arrive with the USB Type-C port onboard.