Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs best large screen smartphones

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB RAM. The device comes in two storage variants - a 64GB variant and a 128GB variant. Both the models have a microSD card slot for expandable storage support too.

The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8. There is a 12MP main snapper on board the Mi Max 2 and a 5MP selfie camera as well. The device is powered by a capacious 5300mAh battery that is backed by the Quick Charge 3.0 support as well.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is now official, we have listed some of the main big screen smartphones that might face the threat due to the Mi Max 2.

