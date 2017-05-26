Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs best large screen smartphones

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB RAM. The device comes in two storage variants - a 64GB variant and a 128GB variant. Both the models have a microSD card slot for expandable storage support too.
The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8. There is a 12MP main snapper on board the Mi Max 2 and a 5MP selfie camera as well. The device is powered by a capacious 5300mAh battery that is backed by the Quick Charge 3.0 support as well.
Given that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is now official, we have listed some of the main big screen smartphones that might face the threat due to the Mi Max 2.
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
- 6.4 Inch FHD Display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth 4.0
- WiFi
- 4G
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4050mAh Battery
LG Stylus 3
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery
Oppo F3
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750T Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- 16 + 8MP Dual Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- MicroSD Upto 128GB
- 3200 MAh Battery
Gionee Marathon M5 Plus
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D arc glass
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo OS 3.1
- Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)
- 13MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, PDAF, 1080p video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 5020mAh battery with fast charging
ZTE Nubia M2 Lite
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5s
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Smartron Srt.phone
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Micromax Evok Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Coolpad Cool1
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Gionee A1
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo K6 Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery