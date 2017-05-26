Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs best large screen smartphones

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB RAM. The device comes in two storage variants - a 64GB variant and a 128GB variant. Both the models have a microSD card slot for expandable storage support too.

The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8. There is a 12MP main snapper on board the Mi Max 2 and a 5MP selfie camera as well. The device is powered by a capacious 5300mAh battery that is backed by the Quick Charge 3.0 support as well.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is now official, we have listed some of the main big screen smartphones that might face the threat due to the Mi Max 2.

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs

  • 6.4 Inch FHD Display
  • 1.3 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT8783 Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • Hybrid Dual SIM
  • 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • WiFi
  • 4G
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • 4050mAh Battery

LG Stylus 3

LG Stylus 3

Buy At Price of Rs 16,990
Key Specs

  • 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Stylus Pen
  • 4G LTE
  • 3200mAh removable battery

Oppo F3

Oppo F3

Buy At Price of Rs 18,835
Key Specs

  • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touch Screen Display
  • 1.5GHz MT6750T Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • Dual Nano SIM
  • 13MP Camera With Dual Tone Flash
  • 16 + 8MP Dual Selfie Camera
  • Fingerprint
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
  • Bluetooth
  • MicroSD Upto 128GB
  • 3200 MAh Battery

Gionee Marathon M5 Plus

Gionee Marathon M5 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 17,738
Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 2.5D arc glass
  • 1.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6753 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Amigo OS 3.1
  • Dual SIM (Micro + Micro)
  • 13MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, PDAF, 1080p video recording
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G LTE / 3G
  • 5020mAh battery with fast charging

ZTE Nubia M2 Lite

ZTE Nubia M2 Lite

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G
  • 3000mAh battery

Vivo V5s

Vivo V5s

Buy At Price of Rs 17,310
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Smartron Srt.phone

Smartron Srt.phone

Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
  • Dual SIM (micro+micro)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB Internal Storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
  • 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
  • 4G LTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Micromax Evok Note

Micromax Evok Note

Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
  • 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery

Coolpad Cool1

Coolpad Cool1

Buy At Price of Rs 12,995
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display 
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 13MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front camera
  • Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

 

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Buy At Price of Rs 17,223
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

Lenovo K6 Note

Lenovo K6 Note

Buy At Price of Rs 13,989
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB /4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery

 

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 13:53 [IST]
