Here's another set of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concept renders

By now, we all know that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is in the pipeline. The successor of the most innovative smartphone launched last year is eagerly awaited by the Mi fans as the original one didn't make its way outside China.

To remind you, the Mi Mix 2 was confirmed by Lei Jun, the company's CEO. It was also revealed that the designer of the original one - Philip Starck will be roped in to design the 2017 model too. Xiaomi being one of the hottest brands in the market, the anticipation for the Mi Mix 2 grew considerably since the news about its confirmation burst out earlier last month and many of its details are hitting the web.

The renowned YouTube channel, Concept Creator, has uploaded a concept video of the alleged Mi Mix 2 with interesting features. You will definitely be awestruck with the design that has been envisioned.

A true bezel-less design The Mi Mix is one of the most innovative smartphones right now. It goes without saying that its successor will also be innovative. The is conceptualized in this video with a true bezel-less design as its prequel. 93% screen-to-body ratio Ever since the rumors regarding the Mi Mix 2 started surfacing online, one point has remained to be stagnant. We are talking about the screen-to-body ratio and it is likely to be 93%. Perhaps, the device might look this way if it launches with such a high screen-to-body ratio. Primary camera sounds impressive The main camera of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is said to be a 16MP sensor in this concept video. This isn't official but it makes sense for the phone to arrive with such a camera sensor at its rear. Sliding out selfie camera... The concept video tips at the presence of a 12MP sliding out selfie camera at the front of the smartphone. To remind you, this isn't the first time we are coming across a sliding out camera on the Mi Mix 2.