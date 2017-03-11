Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concepts reveal borderless and curved design

Xiaomi Mi Mix, the most innovative smartphone in the market right now is exclusive only to the Chinese market. Now, it looks like this device will get a successor - the Mi Mix 2 sometime later this year.

The confirmation regarding the device came from the company's CEO Lei Jun earlier this year. The executive said that the designer of the original one, Philip Starck will be involved in the upcoming phone's design too. Ever since the Mi Mix 2 was confirmed, the rumor mills started churning out many details about the smartphone. There were reports tipping the specs and design of the next one in the line.

For the Xiaomi fans, we have detailed some of the interesting concepts of the Mi Mix 2. Do scroll through to find out more details.

A nearly bezel-less design The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 concept render shows that the device might feature an almost bezel-less design. If the latest reports are anything to go by, this phone might arrive with the highest screen-to-body ratio of 93%. Also, the design curves at the edges giving a great look. Ultra-thin design Mi Mix 2 is believed to be a sleek phone with an ultra-thin design. The concept shows such a design without compromising on the specs part. On-screen fingerprint sensor There is no physical home button at the bottom of the screen. This makes us believe that the smartphone might feature the on-screen fingerprint sensor technology, which has been rumored to become a mainstream aspect of high-end phones. Potent innards The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be a premium and major device from the brand. Eventually, it has to be fitted with potent innards to make it compete with other devices in the market. Some of the expected features include Snapdragon 835 SoC and MIUI 9. A display as in LG G6 While the other specs and features tipped by the rumors are almost similar, the display details are contradicting. One set of rumors point at a 6.4-inch 2K display while the rest tip at a 6.2-inch QHD+ display with the different aspect ratio of 18:9.