Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2017: Redmi Note 4, Note 4A for Re 1 and other offers

The Mi Fan festival is back again and this time Xiaomi has a lot more in store for Indian fans.
The Chinese tech giant is hosting the upcoming 'Mi Fan' festival on Thursday, April 6, where Indian fans will have a chance to grab their favorite Mi products at some amazing discounts.
Besides, Xiaomi will also host the widely popular Rs. 1 Flash sale that will let you grab Mi products at just Rs. 1.
Make sure you install the Mi app on your smartphone and register beforehand to be the part of the festival.
So sit back and read out everything that will be on sale this Thursday on Xiaomi Mi fan festival. Here you go...
Re 1 Flash Sale on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Re 1 Flash Sale on Mi Band 2
Key Specs
- 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step and heart rate
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- 7g ultra light body
- IP67 ratings for water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE
- 70mAh Li-po battery with up to 20 days of standby
Re 1 Flash Sale on Mi Power Bank 10000mAh
Key Specs
- Supports protection from over-voltage (input and output)
- protection from over-current (input and output)
- protection from short circuit, over-charge
- protection from over-discharge and battery positive temperature coefficient
- Auto-detects device plug-in and plug-out
- Charging time is 5.5 hours with 5V/2A plug and standard cable
- 10 hours with 5V/1A plug and standard cable
- 6 months warranty
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime (Rs 100 off on Redmi 3S Prime Soft Case)
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 16GB (eMMC5.0) internal storage
- 3GB LPDDR3 (eMMC5.1) RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor (Redmi 3S Prime), Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS
- 4000mAh / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Rs500 off on Mi Air Purifier 2
Key Specs
- Real-time AQI monitoring, Wi-Fi connectivity
- Mi Home app smart controls (Android and iOS)
- Aerodynamic air vortex, up to 37m2 (400 sq. ft.) coverage
- 310m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
- 360° triple-layer filter, removes harmful PM2.5 articles
- 4.8W energy saving, ultra-quiet 30dB noise level
- Compact form factor: 520mm tall and base area smaller than an A4 sheet of paper
Mi VR Play
Key Specs
- Google Cardboard compatible
- View 360-degree YouTube videos, Mi Live VR livestreams
- Enjoy panoramic VR photos on Cardboard camera
- Explore 360-degree Google Camera photo spheres
- Massive VR app library on Google Play
- Innovative two-way zip, lightweight Lycra, adjustable straps
- Anti-reflective lens, textured metal button
- Fits 4.7 inch -5.7 inch phones
Rs 200 off on Mi Band Black
Key Specs
- Digital Smart Band
- Made of Aluminum
- Bluetooth Enabled
- Activity Tracker Present
- Water Resistant
Rs 200 off on Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro
Key Specs
- Hybrid dual dynamic (made with graphene) + balanced armature drivers
- Improved mid range frequencies
- Acoustic tuning by Grammy winner Luca Bignari
- 45º angled in-ear design creates a good, comfortable seal
- TPE wiring for the cables for durability with good rebound rate and less tangling
- Full-metal three-button remote (fully functional on Android)
- Soft and comfortable ear buds
