Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2017: Redmi Note 4, Note 4A for Re 1 and other offers

The Mi Fan festival is back again and this time Xiaomi has a lot more in store for Indian fans.

The Chinese tech giant is hosting the upcoming 'Mi Fan' festival on Thursday, April 6, where Indian fans will have a chance to grab their favorite Mi products at some amazing discounts.

Besides, Xiaomi will also host the widely popular Rs. 1 Flash sale that will let you grab Mi products at just Rs. 1.

Make sure you install the Mi app on your smartphone and register beforehand to be the part of the festival.

So sit back and read out everything that will be on sale this Thursday on Xiaomi Mi fan festival. Here you go...

