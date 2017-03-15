Xiaomi Redmi 4 series to be launched in India on March 20: Specs, price and more

Xiaomi is hosting a launch event later this month in India to announce the Redmi 4 series smartphones in the country. The company has started sending out media invites for the same reading "TIME TO GET SMARTER".

A couple of days back, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 4 is the first smartphone to cross the milestone of one million units of sale in just 45 days of its release. By achieving this sales mark, the device has surpassed the record created by its predecessor. It also carries the credits for being the fastest smartphones to reach this milestone in India. Having said that, the company is aiming for more.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 launch date allegedly delayed until May

Xiaomi India has sent the media invites for an event slated to happen on March 20. While there is no official information from the company regarding what could be launched, the invite shows the number "4" in the place of A and R, tipping the possible launch of the Redmi 4 series of smartphones in India.

Take a look at the details of the Redmi 4 series phones from here. The pricing information of these phones remain unknown as yet. However, there are speculations that the Redmi 4 series could be priced around Rs. 10,000.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi 4 The Redmi 4 boasts of a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display and makes use of a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 166GB internal storage capacity. It features 2.5D curved glass on top and has a read-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The phone with a metallic build flaunts a 13MP main snapper with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 5MP front-facer. The device is powered by a 4,100mAh battery operating uder its hood. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime The Redmi 4 Prime is a high-end variant of the Redmi 4 with a better hardware and higher screen resolution. This model is bestowed with a 5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with similar RAM and storage capacities. The camera MP count is the same expect for the addition of a dual-tone LED flash at the rear of the Redmi 4 Prime. Otherwise, both the smartphones are identical in specs and design. Xiaomi Redmi 4X The Redmi 4X was released recently in China. The handset is fitted with a 5-inch FHD display as in the other two smartphones. It employs a Snapdragon 435 SoC that works in conjunction with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity. The imaging department comprises of a 13MP main snapper with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The device is fueled by a 4,100mAh battery that should be sufficient to give enough power to it. Xiaomi Redmi 4A The Redmi 4A is a watered-down variant of the Redmi 4X. There are a few differences between these two phones. This variant of the Redmi 4 comes packed with a Snapdragon 425 processor and uses a 5-inch HD display. The RAM capacity is 2GB and the storage is 16GB. A 3,120mAh battery powers this smartphone from within.