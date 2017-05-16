Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs other budget smartphones

Xiaomi is the one company to look out for in the smartphone market as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been launching several new mid-range as well as budget friendly smartphones now and then.
And recently the company launched the Redmi 4, which again is set to disrupt the smartphone world. As such the smartphone will be coming in different variants and the pricing will start from Rs. 6,999 and will go up to 10,999 for the top variant.
The smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India and the registrations for the device have already debuted on the retailer's website.
The Redmi 4 bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space with support for expandable storage up to 128GB, 13MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera. The device runs on Android Nougat Preview OS topped with MIUI 8.
Additionially, the Redmi 4 has two more variants with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space as well.
So, with such features and specification this smartphone is sure to give some tough competition to other budget smartphones from different brands. Here are some of Xiomi Redmi 4's close competitors.
Micromax Evok Power
Buy At price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray
Buy At price of Rs 7,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Lava A97
Buy At price of Rs 5,269
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2350mAh battery
Swipe Elite Sense
Buy At price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 30
Buy At price of Rs 6,399
Key Specs
- 5 Inch IPS Display with MiraVision
- Panic Button SOS Function Because Your & Your Loved Ones Safety shall never be Compromised
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Memory
- expandable upto 64GB
- 4G VoLTE
- Dual Whatsapp
- Gesture Control
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Selfie 2MP Camera with LED Flash
- 8MP Auto Focus Rear Camera
- 3000mAh Massive Battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy At price of Rs 6,139
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On7
Buy At price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
Lyf F1
Buy At price of Rs 7,650
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3200mAh battery
Moto E3 Power
Buy At price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging