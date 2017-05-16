Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs other budget smartphones

Xiaomi is the one company to look out for in the smartphone market as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been launching several new mid-range as well as budget friendly smartphones now and then.

And recently the company launched the Redmi 4, which again is set to disrupt the smartphone world. As such the smartphone will be coming in different variants and the pricing will start from Rs. 6,999 and will go up to 10,999 for the top variant.

The smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India and the registrations for the device have already debuted on the retailer's website.

The Redmi 4 bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space with support for expandable storage up to 128GB, 13MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera. The device runs on Android Nougat Preview OS topped with MIUI 8.

Additionially, the Redmi 4 has two more variants with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space as well.

So, with such features and specification this smartphone is sure to give some tough competition to other budget smartphones from different brands. Here are some of Xiomi Redmi 4's close competitors.

