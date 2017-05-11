Xiaomi Redmi 4A to go on sale in India today: 10 alternative devices to consider

As usual, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone will go on sale in India today at 3PM via its exclusive online partner Amazon. As the Amazon Great Indian Sale has begun, the smartphone is restricted for sale only to the Amazon Prime subscribers and is priced at Rs. 5,999.

Unlike the usual flash sale concept, this time the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is available for sale between 3PM and 4PM today to the Amazon Prime members. The free trial is still eligible and users can sign up even now for the Amazon Prime subscription.

The Citibank credit card offers that are applicable for the Amazon Great Indian Sale purchases will not be applicable now.

