Xiaomi Redmi 4A to go on sale in India today: 10 alternative devices to consider

As usual, the Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone will go on sale in India today at 3PM via its exclusive online partner Amazon. As the Amazon Great Indian Sale has begun, the smartphone is restricted for sale only to the Amazon Prime subscribers and is priced at Rs. 5,999.
Unlike the usual flash sale concept, this time the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is available for sale between 3PM and 4PM today to the Amazon Prime members. The free trial is still eligible and users can sign up even now for the Amazon Prime subscription.
The Citibank credit card offers that are applicable for the Amazon Great Indian Sale purchases will not be applicable now.
If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can try any of these ten alternative smartphones that can compete with the Redmi 4A. Do check out!
Zopo Color M5
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touch Screen Display
- Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737M Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Supports 25+ Indian Regional Languages
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 4
- 2100 MAh Battery
Micromax Vdeo 3
Buy At Price of Rs 6,000
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Snapdragon Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- MicroSD Support
- Jio SIM Pre-Bundled
- 2000mAh Battery
Intex Aqua Trend Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 5,649
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA TN display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Micromax Evok Power
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lava A97
Buy At Price of Rs 5,269
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM with dual standby
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh battery
Micromax Vdeo 5
Buy At Price of Rs 6,749
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 3000mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray X
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Vivo Y53
Buy At Price of Rs 9,370
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Evok Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 6,299
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD Touch Screen Display
- 1.25GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth
- Fingerprint
- 2800 MAh Battery
Lava Z10
Buy At Price of Rs 9,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Full Lamination display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) based Star OS 3.3
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery