Xiaomi Redmi 4A sales starts on 23rd March at Rs 5,999 in Amazon: Will it beat these phones

Since the past few days, Xiaomi has been teasing a launch to happen today. The company rumored to take the wraps off the Redmi 4 series at the event.

As teased, the Redmi 4A entry-level smartphone was released today in the country at a price of Rs. 5,999. This smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India and the sale will debut on March 23 at 12PM.

Initially, the Gold and Dark Grey color variants of the Redmi 4A will be listed for sale and the Rose Gold version will be available sometime later. There is no information on the other phones rumored to be launched.

SEE ALSO: Best and affordable 4G VoLTE Android smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000

Talking about the entry-level phone of the lineup - the Redmi 4A, at this price point, there are many smartphones in the country. Here, we list some of them that might feel the competition from the Redmi 4A.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!