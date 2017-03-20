Xiaomi Redmi 4A sales starts on 23rd March at Rs 5,999 in Amazon: Will it beat these phones

Xiaomi Redmi 4A might be launched today.

Since the past few days, Xiaomi has been teasing a launch to happen today. The company rumored to take the wraps off the Redmi 4 series at the event.

As teased, the Redmi 4A entry-level smartphone was released today in the country at a price of Rs. 5,999. This smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India and the sale will debut on March 23 at 12PM.

Initially, the Gold and Dark Grey color variants of the Redmi 4A will be listed for sale and the Rose Gold version will be available sometime later. There is no information on the other phones rumored to be launched.

Talking about the entry-level phone of the lineup - the Redmi 4A, at this price point, there are many smartphones in the country. Here, we list some of them that might feel the competition from the Redmi 4A.

Reliance JIO LYF F1

Reliance JIO LYF F1

Buy at Price of Rs 8,100
Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 4 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (micro + nano)
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3200mAh battery

Jio LYF F1 Photo Gallery

Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power

Buy at Price of Rs 9,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display, 450 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX219 sensor
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery
Lenovo K6 Power Photo Gallery

HTC Desire 530

HTC Desire 530

Buy at Price of Rs 9,990
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch HD Display With 294 PPI
  • 1.1 GHz Snapdragon 210 Quad Core Processor
  • 1.5GB RAM 16GB ROM
  • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
  • 5MP Front Facing Camer
  • HTC Boom Sound With Dolby Audio
  • 4G LTE/WiFi
  • 2200 MAh Battery
HTC Desire 530 Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy J2 2016

Samsung Galaxy J2 2016

Buy at Price of Rs 9,050
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC8830 processor with Mali-400MP2 GPU
  • 1.5GB RAM
  • 8GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Smart Glow
  • 4G LTE
  • 2600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 Photo Gallery

Oppo A37

Oppo A37

Buy at Price of Rs 9,349
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
  • 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
  • 2630mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

Buy at Price of Rs 7,990
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual (micro) SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2600mAh battery
Swipe Elite Sense

Swipe Elite Sense

Buy at Price of Rs
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2500mAh battery
Swipe Elite Sense Photo Gallery

Lyf Water 7S

Lyf Water 7S

Buy at Price of Rs 8,333
Key Specs

  • 5 Inch HD IPS Display With 294 PPI
  • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MSM8909 Processor
  • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
  • Dual Micro SIM
  • 8MP Rear Camera With Flash
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
  • 2250 MAh Battery
Lyf Water 7S Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto G4 Play

Motorola Moto G4 Play

Buy at Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.2 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Moto G4 Play Photo Gallery

Lava X41 Plus

Lava X41 Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 8,169
Key Specs

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection
  • 1.3GHz Quad-core processor
  • 2GB DDR3 RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
  • 2500mAh battery

Story first published: Monday, March 20, 2017, 13:12 [IST]
