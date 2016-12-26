Most Searched Smartphones on Google India This Year

Every year, Google shares the top searches made on its search engine as the year comes to an end. With just a week left in 2016, we have come up with a list of smartphone searches that were made on Google India over this year.

It goes without any surprise that the affordable Rs. 251 priced smartphone called Freedom 251 by Ringing Bells is the most searched smartphone. But what's surprising is that this phone has bet even the most-anticipated flagship smartphone, Apple iPhone 7 in terms of search volume on Google.

Do scroll down to get to know the ten most searched smartphones on Google India. This way, you will get to know the models that have created an interest among the Indian consumers.

Freedom 251 Ringing Bells' Freedom 251 created a lot of buzz in the smartphone arena earlier this year. The smartphone priced at Rs. 251 got millions of people order one for themselves without any suspicion of how they could get a smartphone at such a low price tag. Later, when the company failed to deliver its promises regarding the launch date, people started raising questions related to the shipping of the phone. Now there are claims that the company is shut down for good, but there are no confirmations as of now. Apple iPhone 7 The iPhone 7 emerges as the second most searched smartphone on Google among Indians. India is a significant market for Apple with a surge of 50 percent in the sales of iPhones of late in comparison to the previous year. With the numerous Galaxy Note 7 explosions everywhere, the iPhone 7 was preferred by many who seek a high-end flagship phone. Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 The Redmi Note 3 was the third smartphone, which was searched a lot by Indians. Ever since its launch, the Redmi Note 3 is one of the best-selling smartphones in the country. Lately, Xiaomi announced that it sold around 23 lakh units of the device in seven months of its launch, which is a notable record created by the Chinese mobile maker. Lenovo K4 Note Lenovo K4 Note has ranked fourth in the annual search rankings of Google India. The smartphone is an impressive budget offering in the country that has a vivid display, inbuilt VR technology, and a long-lasting battery. This smartphone is a value for money offering in the Indian market making it a good buy. Samsung Galaxy J7 Belonging to the Galaxy J lineup of smartphones, the Galaxy J7 is an attractive mid-range smartphone. This device has been one of the best sellers and it has grabbed the fifth position among the most searched smartphones in Google India. The positives of this phone include the support for 4G connectivity, long lasting battery life, and competitive price point. Moto G4 Undoubtedly, Moto G lineup has built a great user base across the world ever since it was launched, which was possible due to the affordable price tag of these smartphones. The Moto G4 launched in mid-2016 also carries these highlights and is a great seller in the mid-range smartphone market. This smartphone features all the much-needed aspects that a smartphone should have making it a good buy. OnePlus 3 This flagship killer smartphone priced competitively is the seventh most searched smartphone among Indians. This smartphone is packed with everything that a flagship smartphone should have and comes at half the price of Apple and Samsung phones making it a great choice for the buyers. Eventually, there's no doubt that the OnePlus 3 occupied a place in the list of most searched phones. iPhone SE While the newly launched iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are way too expensive for many smartphone buyers in India, the iPhone SE launched earlier this year is a great buy. This smartphone comes with a much affordable price tag. Also, the many offers on iPhone SE provided by the e-commerce portals have interested those who want to own an iPhone, which is not too expensive. Google Pixel The Google Pixel smartphones are impressive ones in the market, but they did not make it to the top of the search results on Google India for many reasons. Google is claimed to have grabbed 10 percent of the market share in the premium smartphone segment of the country, but these phones are too expensive. Lenovo K5 Note The Lenovo K5 Note is the third smartphone from the Chinese company to have occupied a position among the 10 most searched smartphones in Google India. Well, we say third including the Moto G4. Like the K4 Note, this one has also set a USP of delivering long lasting battery life and 4G connectivity despite the reasonable price tag.