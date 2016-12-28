Value for Money Smartphones Launched in 2016

In the Indian market, there are several smartphones at different price points. However, not all the devices have gained enough popularity. Some devices managed to gain a lot of fame in a short span of time, but gradually the same faded away. On the other hand, a few smartphones are highly popular and remain the best handsets in their category.
Today, we at GizBot, as a part of our 2016 collectives, have listed a few such popular smartphones that are great value for money offerings. Notably, these smartphones have amazing specifications and attractive price tags too.
Also Read: Top Android Smartphones with Best Battery Life Released in 2016
The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, Samsung and other players as well. Get to know more from below and decide which one you like to purchase or use.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 3 is a huge success for the manufacturer and a great smartphone in the affordable market. It is the most searched smartphone on Google India this year and one of the best sellers in the Indian smartphone arena. Above all, the device offers all that a smartphone user might need in an affordable package making it a hit. The Moto G4 Plus is a successful smartphone in the country due to its features, specifications, and price tag. The smartphone comes as an impressive package despite its reasonable price tag, making it a notable offering. Eventually, we have added the Moto G4 Plus in our list of value for money smartphones. The Galaxy J5 smartphone is a notable one in the popular Galaxy J series from the South Korean tech giant. Well, this mid-ranger is a popular device and managed to attract the buyers with its competitive price point, 4G connectivity support and long lasting battery life. Oppo F1s launched in August this year is the company's latest selfie-focused smartphone in India. The device comes with a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, which can capture great looking selfies without any glitches. It has opened up a new segment of competition in the already competitive smartphone arena. Xiaomi announced the Redmi 3S Prime smartphone in the country with an octa-core processor and other impressive features and specifications. The device features a metal magnesium alloy unibody design and a fingerprint sensor as well at its back. The device is yet another impressive offering from Xiaomi in India. Earlier this year, Coolpad announced an affordable variant of the Note 3 smartphone, the Coolpad Note 3 Lite. The device is priced attractively and it set a new criterion for the low-cost smartphones. Despite being affordable, this phone features a fingerprint sensor giving a tough challenge to the rivals. The Lenovo K5 Note is one of the most searched smartphones launched this year. The device has been launched with the USP of delivering long lasting battery life and 4G connectivity despite the reasonable price tag. Eventually, it attracted buyers and became a smash hit. Vivo V5 sets a standard in the selfie-centric smartphone segment with a 20 MP front-facing camera module to lure the selfie enthusiasts. The handset has many other impressive features in addition to its selfie camera. There is a water resistant build and a decent battery backup as well. Lenovo K6 Power is a pretty good budget smartphone that you can choose to buy. There are decent specifications and a long lasting 4000mAh battery powering the device rendering a backup of around 2 days. This smartphone comes packed with many features as well making it a great value for money purchase available in the smartphone arena.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
Moto G4 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J5
Oppo F1s
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Coolpad Note 3 Lite
Lenovo K5 Note
Vivo V5
Lenovo K6 Power
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 3 is a huge success for the manufacturer and a great smartphone in the affordable market. It is the most searched smartphone on Google India this year and one of the best sellers in the Indian smartphone arena. Above all, the device offers all that a smartphone user might need in an affordable package making it a hit.
The Moto G4 Plus is a successful smartphone in the country due to its features, specifications, and price tag. The smartphone comes as an impressive package despite its reasonable price tag, making it a notable offering. Eventually, we have added the Moto G4 Plus in our list of value for money smartphones.
The Galaxy J5 smartphone is a notable one in the popular Galaxy J series from the South Korean tech giant. Well, this mid-ranger is a popular device and managed to attract the buyers with its competitive price point, 4G connectivity support and long lasting battery life.
Oppo F1s launched in August this year is the company's latest selfie-focused smartphone in India. The device comes with a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, which can capture great looking selfies without any glitches. It has opened up a new segment of competition in the already competitive smartphone arena.
Xiaomi announced the Redmi 3S Prime smartphone in the country with an octa-core processor and other impressive features and specifications. The device features a metal magnesium alloy unibody design and a fingerprint sensor as well at its back. The device is yet another impressive offering from Xiaomi in India.
Earlier this year, Coolpad announced an affordable variant of the Note 3 smartphone, the Coolpad Note 3 Lite. The device is priced attractively and it set a new criterion for the low-cost smartphones. Despite being affordable, this phone features a fingerprint sensor giving a tough challenge to the rivals.
The Lenovo K5 Note is one of the most searched smartphones launched this year. The device has been launched with the USP of delivering long lasting battery life and 4G connectivity despite the reasonable price tag. Eventually, it attracted buyers and became a smash hit.
Vivo V5 sets a standard in the selfie-centric smartphone segment with a 20 MP front-facing camera module to lure the selfie enthusiasts. The handset has many other impressive features in addition to its selfie camera. There is a water resistant build and a decent battery backup as well.
Lenovo K6 Power is a pretty good budget smartphone that you can choose to buy. There are decent specifications and a long lasting 4000mAh battery powering the device rendering a backup of around 2 days. This smartphone comes packed with many features as well making it a great value for money purchase available in the smartphone arena.