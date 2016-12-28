Value for Money Smartphones Launched in 2016

In the Indian market, there are several smartphones at different price points. However, not all the devices have gained enough popularity. Some devices managed to gain a lot of fame in a short span of time, but gradually the same faded away. On the other hand, a few smartphones are highly popular and remain the best handsets in their category.

Today, we at GizBot, as a part of our 2016 collectives, have listed a few such popular smartphones that are great value for money offerings. Notably, these smartphones have amazing specifications and attractive price tags too.

Also Read: Top Android Smartphones with Best Battery Life Released in 2016

The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, Samsung and other players as well. Get to know more from below and decide which one you like to purchase or use.