Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 10 accessories to make it look and function better

The are the best accessories you can get for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi upgraded their budget lineup with the launch of its Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone last week. Starting at a price tag of Rs. 9,999, the Note 4 is currently the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 625 SoC.

However, the painful flash sales still exist with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as well. The phone is exclusively available via Flipkart and went on for sale only once. If you're lucky enough and got yourself a Redmi Note 4, you should try out these ten accessories for sure.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Soft Case Black

Click Here To Buy Soft Case Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smart View Flip Case Blue Grey

Buy At Price of Rs 599

Click Here To Buy Smart View Flip Case Blue Grey.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Screen Protector

Buy At Price of Rs 139

Click Here To Buy Redmi Note 4 Screen Protector.

Tartarus mini Micro USB OTG To USB 2.0 Adapter for USB Host

Buy At Price of Rs 97

Click Here To Buy Tartarus mini Micro USB OTG.

KAIRA Transparent Soft Ultra Slim Back Cover Case

Buy At Price of Rs 189

Click Here To Buy KAIRA Transparent Soft Ultra Slim Back Cover Case.

Selfie Stick with AUX Cable New Arrival Best Selling Premium

Buy At Price of Rs 135

Click Here To Buy Selfie Stick.

Febelo Premium Quality PU Leather Magnetic Lock Wallet Flip Cover Case

Buy At Price of Rs 399

Click Here To Buy Febelo Flip Cover Case.

Mi Band Smart Wristband

Buy At Price of Rs 999

Click Here To Buy Mi Band Smart Wristband.

Printland Back Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 352

Click Here To Buy Printland Back Cover.

Back Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Multicolor)

Buy At Price of Rs 345

Click Here To Buy Back Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

