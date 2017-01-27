Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: 10 accessories to make it look and function better

Xiaomi upgraded their budget lineup with the launch of its Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone last week. Starting at a price tag of Rs. 9,999, the Note 4 is currently the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 625 SoC.
However, the painful flash sales still exist with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as well. The phone is exclusively available via Flipkart and went on for sale only once. If you're lucky enough and got yourself a Redmi Note 4, you should try out these ten accessories for sure.
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Soft Case Black
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smart View Flip Case Blue Grey
Buy At Price of Rs 599
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Screen Protector
Buy At Price of Rs 139
Tartarus mini Micro USB OTG To USB 2.0 Adapter for USB Host
Buy At Price of Rs 97
KAIRA Transparent Soft Ultra Slim Back Cover Case
Buy At Price of Rs 189
Click Here To Buy KAIRA Transparent Soft Ultra Slim Back Cover Case.
Selfie Stick with AUX Cable New Arrival Best Selling Premium
Buy At Price of Rs 135
Febelo Premium Quality PU Leather Magnetic Lock Wallet Flip Cover Case
Buy At Price of Rs 399
Mi Band Smart Wristband
Buy At Price of Rs 999
Printland Back Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Multicolor)
Buy At Price of Rs 352
Back Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Multicolor)
Buy At Price of Rs 345
Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!