Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 goes on sale today: Which variant should you buy?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the recent launch by Xiaomi India is going on sale today starting from Rs. 9,999. The flash sale will happen on Flipkart and Mi.com from 12PM onwards. During the earlier flash sales, the company listed only the 3GB and 4GB variants for sale, but this time, the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 will also go on sale.

All the variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 are priced attractively. We say this as the 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the smartphone will be listed for sale today with price tags of Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with 2GB RAM will go on sale tomorrow at Rs. 9,999

If you are interested in buying the Redmi Note 4 and confused on which variant of the smartphone you should actually buy, then here we have come up with a brief explanation on the amount of RAM your smartphone would need. Firstly, you should be fortunate enough to choose a specific variant of the three during the flash sale.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

RAM plays an important role RAM or Random Access Memory stores the OS and the applications that are active along with the temporary data required to run the software. The smartphone uses the RAM for these purposes as it is pretty faster than the default memory, making the data easy and quick to access. Advantages of having a larger RAM Smartphone manufacturers are updating the RAM capacity with every new device that they launch. From 512MB RAM that existed a few years back, we have 6GB RAM smartphones in the market right now. Android smartphones need more RAM capacity compared to their Windows Phone and iOS counterparts as the Android apps are developed using Java that needs recycling of the memory after the use of an app. With larger RAM capacities, it is possible to get a smooth performance even when many apps are running in the background. Which RAM variant of Redmi Note 4 you need? While more RAM is an added advantage to any smartphone user as it renders a smooth performance, not all users need a higher RAM capacity. It depends on the usage. Having more RAM is a kind of future-proofing. If you use minimal apps on your smartphone, then you can choose the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 priced at Rs. 9,999. In case, you are a moderate user who use the device for light gaming, video recording, making video calls, etc. you can opt for the 3GB RAM variant. At last, the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 4 is meant for those who indulge in heavy and intense gaming, video and image editing, etc.