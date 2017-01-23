Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 now out of stock: here are the best alternative phones

Xiaomi, the Apple of East had recently introduced the Redmi Note 4 and the smartphone went on sale today. While a few got lucky and got their hands on the device, most of them couldn't purchase the smartphone yet, thanks to the frustrating flash sales.
In case you are one of them and can't wait until the next flash sale, here are the top alternatives to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.
Lenovo K6 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB /4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Swipe Elite Max
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Zip Charge
Lenovo Phab 2
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + micro / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3 Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Zen UI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5P Largan lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 4100mAh (non-removable) battery
Samsung Galaxy On8
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7580 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery
