Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Reasons you should get this smartphone

Well if you have been in touch with the latest happenings in the smartphone domain then you might as well know that Xiaomi one of the popular Chinese brands has just announced its first smartphone for India in 2017. The announced device is the much anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 which is the successor to the Redmi Note 3 which has been a game changer smartphone for the company. In fact, the Redmi Note 3 has been a disruptive smartphone in the budget smartphone category.

And now carrying on the legacy of the Redmi Note 3 will be the Redmi Note 4. The new smartphone seems to come with a well-rounded update and this should be a good buy for someone looking for a low budget primary phone or for someone who is looking for a backup phone. Besides, the smartphone will be going on sale from 23rd January on Flipkart and on the company's official website mi.com.

So if you are wondering or still deciding whether to buy the smartphone or not, here are some reasons that you should get the smartphone.

Premium Look

It is one of the few smartphones in the budget segment that looks great and comes with a good metal finish. The build quality looks quite sturdy, safe and dependable. Also, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 does come in three color variants which are gold, silver, and a matte black. The choice of color that Xiaomi has put in does lend the smartphone solidity and good looks.

Display

The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080p. So the big-screen will provide ample space for reading e-books, web browsing, movie playback and will make gaming fun. All in all the display looks good. Furthermore, the Redmi note 4 does offer numerous modes for useful customization options.

Incredible battery life

Well, with the Redmi line of smartphones the battery life has always been great and the Redmi Note 4 obviously comes with better performing battery. It has a 4,100mAh battery and this is surprisingly a larger battery compared to some flagships out there. And as per the company, the new battery is 25 percent better than the Redmi Note 3. That being said you can already guess how the battery will perform.

Performance

The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 eight-core processor which many might have viewed as a downgrade compared to the Snapdragon 650 on the Redmi Note 3. However, that is not the case. Just to clear the air, the Snapdragon 625 has been built on a 14nm manufacturing process as opposed to a 28nm process for the Snapdragon 650. So 650 might be theoretically faster but the Snapdragon 625 consumes less power and reduces latency.

Now, if you combine higher RAM and a slightly better optimized operating system you will get a phone which is a better performer. Throwing some more technical stuff at you, the 625 also has better thermals meaning it never gets over heated even while intensive usage.

Software

While Xiaomi has mentioned that new updates will be available soon, as of now the Redmi Note 4 runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Xiaomi's multi-featured MIUI 8 user interface over it. The UI does come with some great customization options and the flexibility to change the look and feel of the phone is cool.

Great Value Phone for Everyone

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is being offered in three models with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, a model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. And for all the smartphones you have to pay less than Rs 15,000. The phone provides great value for money.

