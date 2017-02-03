Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Vs. Oppo A57 Vs. ZTE Blade A2 Plus: Which one should you choose?

The battle of budget smartphones is getting way fiercer with each passing day. Every week, one or the other Chinese vendor introduces a new budget phone, and for the most part, all of them pack competitive hardware. What’s even worse is the fact that most of these phones are priced so closely that users get quite confused deciding which one to choose let alone buying one.

Wondering where this is going towards? Well, allow us to explain. In the past couple of weeks, okay forget about the last two weeks, today itself, there were a couple of smartphone launches — the ZTE Blade A2 Plus (review) and the Oppo A57. Again, both of them have similar specs and are priced very closely.

In the similar price range, you have the ever-reliable Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (review). And there’s Huawei’s Honor 6X and a bunch of other phones. Now, that’s so-many-options and it’s only obvious to be puzzled.

But, fret not! We got you covered. Here’s a comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, ZTE Blade A2 Plus, and the Oppo A57.

Design

Aesthetically speaking, all the three smartphones look nothing short of a premium handset for the asking price. However, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (especially the Black color variant) and the ZTE Blade A2 Plus are slightly ahead in the race. Also, both these phones feel sturdy in hand and should last long if used carefully.

Display

While the Redmi Note 4 and ZTE Blade A2 Plus use a 5.5-inch display, the Oppo A57 uses a 5.2-inch display. Again, Xiaomi’s and ZTE’s offerings come with a Full HD resolution display. On the other hand, the A57 offers only a HD display. All the three phones have a 2.5D curved glass atop.

On-the-whole we found the display on Redmi Note 4 to be the best among the three. In fact, it is one of the best display you can find in the category. And that itself is a huge compliment for the device.

Hardware

Among all the three smartphones, the Redmi Note 4 offers the best specifications for the asking price. In case you are unaware, click on this link to get a clear idea of the specifications of the device and how they stack against each other.

Performance

Let's get this straight out of the way, we have reached a point where most of the phones these days offer pretty decent performance for what they are worth. And that’s a good thing. It is all about your preferences now. Choose whichever the brand you are the most comfortable with.

Having said that, there are a few things you should be aware of. For example, the camera performance on the ZTE Blade A2 Plus is not great while on the other hand, the Redmi Note 4’s camera is pretty decent. For a detailed information, you can read the individual reviews of both the smartphones linked above.

Verdict

So, as mentioned earlier, it entirely depends on your preferences. If you need a good selfie camera and don’t mind spending a little more, the Oppo A57 is what you should be looking at.

If premium looks, durable body, stellar battery life, and a decent camera are exactly the things you are looking for the ZTE Blade A2 Plus should be a good bargain.

Having said that, on a whole the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 outperforms both of the above phones in almost all the aspects and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it whatsoever.