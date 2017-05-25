Xiaomi's best Octa Core smartphones to buy in India

Xiaomi is one of the well-known Chinese smartphone makers that is popular in the Indian market. In fact, Xiaomi is the second largest smartphone brand in the Indian market next to Samsung.
Xiaomi entered the Indian market in mid-2014. Ever since its forayal, the company has managed to gain a steady growth even while a few other well known brands have faced issues in retaining a foothold in the market.
Not only in India, the company is popular all over the world and its entry into the U.S. market is eagerly awaited by all. The company recently stepped into the Mexican market as its first step in the U.S. with a slew of the best sellers.
Now, as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 goes official, we have compiled a list of octa-core smartphones from Xiaomi for those who are interested. Do take a look at th same.
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000
- Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor
- Dimensions: 173.1×88.3×7.5mm; Weight: 203g
- 4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- USB OTG
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- USB OTG
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 4i
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5 Inch Full HD JDI OGS Full Lamination Display
- 1.7 GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 615 Processor
- 2 GB DDR3 RAM
- Interactive Voice Response
- Dual Micro Sim
- 13 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 3120 MAh Battery