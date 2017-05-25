Xiaomi's best Octa Core smartphones to buy in India

Xiaomi is one of the well-known Chinese smartphone makers that is popular in the Indian market. In fact, Xiaomi is the second largest smartphone brand in the Indian market next to Samsung.

Xiaomi entered the Indian market in mid-2014. Ever since its forayal, the company has managed to gain a steady growth even while a few other well known brands have faced issues in retaining a foothold in the market.

Not only in India, the company is popular all over the world and its entry into the U.S. market is eagerly awaited by all. The company recently stepped into the Mexican market as its first step in the U.S. with a slew of the best sellers.

Now, as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 goes official, we have compiled a list of octa-core smartphones from Xiaomi for those who are interested. Do take a look at th same.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi A/B/G/N

Bluetooth 4.1

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Buy At Price of Rs 19,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1000

Octa Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

Dimensions: 173.1×88.3×7.5mm; Weight: 203g

4G LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4850mAh (typical) / 4760mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 3S Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Specs

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Hybrid Dual SIM

Bluetooth 4.1

USB OTG

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Specs 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB DDR3 RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Hybrid Dual SIM

Bluetooth 4.1

USB OTG

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 4i Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Specs 5 Inch Full HD JDI OGS Full Lamination Display

1.7 GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 615 Processor

2 GB DDR3 RAM

Interactive Voice Response

Dual Micro Sim

13 MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

FM Radio

3120 MAh Battery