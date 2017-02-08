Xiaomi smartphones to be launched this year: Mi 6, Mi Max, Note 4X and more

Xiaomi, the Apple of China, is a renowned manufacturer based in China. The company has gained a great reputation with its Mi and Redmi lineup of smartphones.

Talking about the upcoming smartphones, Xiaomi has skipped one of the biggest events of this year - Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. However, this doesn't mean that the company hasn't got any thing to launch in the coming months.

Xiaomi has a whole bunch of products that might be going official in the later months of this year. One such product is the Mi Mix, which remains to be a Chinese affair till date. We can expect the Mi Mix to be launched in the global markets in the near future.

Apart from this phone, the Mi fans are eager to witness the launch of the company's flagship Mi 6 and other smartphones. Today, we have listed the upcoming Xiaomi phones to be launched this year. Take a look!

Xiaomi Mi 6 Rumored Specs

5.15 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera

4 MP front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Rumored Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Mix Rumored Specs

6.4 inches with 2K Amoled display

Snapdragon 835 chipset

6GB RAM

256GB of inbuilt storage

rear camera is expected to be a 16MP with Dual LED flash

8MP retractable front facing camera Xiaomi Mi Mix Evo Rumored Specs

6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core

128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 256 GB, 6 GB RAM

16 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4400 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Mix Nano Rumored Specs

a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD display

Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996

Quad core

4 GB RAM

64GB Internal Memory

16 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Non-Removable Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Rumored Specs

5.5 inch 2.5d curved IPS screen having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

expected to have 3GB+32GB RAM/4GB +64GB ROM

Media Tek Helio X20 deca-core/Snapdragon 652 octa core

8mp having a wide angle lens front camera

16MP with PDAF, aperture F/2.0 and dual tone LED

Quick charge tech based 4100mAH Battery Xiaomi Mi 6s Rumored Specs

5.2-inches 4K screen which can easily give 4096 x 2160 resolution

2.5 - 2.7 GHZ 16-core processor

23 Mega-Pixel rear camera

8 Mega-Pixel front-facing camera

different storage, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128

extended using Micro SD slot

4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi 6s Plus Rumored Specs

5.7 inch Screen (4096×2190 Pixels)resolution

2.5 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa core

6 GB RAM

32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB

20 Mega Pixel Main Camera

8 Mega Pixel Front Camera

4500 mAh Battery