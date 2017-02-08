Xiaomi smartphones to be launched this year: Mi 6, Mi Max, Note 4X and more

Xiaomi, the Apple of China, is a renowned manufacturer based in China. The company has gained a great reputation with its Mi and Redmi lineup of smartphones.

Talking about the upcoming smartphones, Xiaomi has skipped one of the biggest events of this year - Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. However, this doesn't mean that the company hasn't got any thing to launch in the coming months.

Xiaomi has a whole bunch of products that might be going official in the later months of this year. One such product is the Mi Mix, which remains to be a Chinese affair till date. We can expect the Mi Mix to be launched in the global markets in the near future.

Apart from this phone, the Mi fans are eager to witness the launch of the company's flagship Mi 6 and other smartphones. Today, we have listed the upcoming Xiaomi phones to be launched this year. Take a look!

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6

Rumored Specs

  • 5.15 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
  • Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
  • 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
  • Dual 12 MP Rear Camera
  • 4 MP front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Rumored Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
  • MIUI 8.1 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi 6 Mix

Xiaomi Mi 6 Mix

Rumored Specs

  • 6.4 inches with 2K Amoled display
  • Snapdragon 835 chipset
  • 6GB RAM
  • 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • rear camera is expected to be a 16MP with Dual LED flash
  • 8MP retractable front facing camera

Xiaomi Mi Mix Evo

Xiaomi Mi Mix Evo

Rumored Specs

  • 6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
  • Octa-core
  • 128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 256 GB, 6 GB RAM
  • 16 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 4400 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Mix Nano

Xiaomi Mi Mix Nano

Rumored Specs

  • a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a full HD display
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
  • Quad core
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal Memory
  • 16 MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 4000 mAh Non-Removable Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Rumored Specs

  • 5.5 inch 2.5d curved IPS screen having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • expected to have 3GB+32GB RAM/4GB +64GB ROM
  • Media Tek Helio X20 deca-core/Snapdragon 652 octa core
  • 8mp having a wide angle lens front camera
  • 16MP with PDAF, aperture F/2.0 and dual tone LED
  • Quick charge tech based 4100mAH Battery

Xiaomi Mi 6s

Xiaomi Mi 6s

Rumored Specs

  • 5.2-inches 4K screen which can easily give 4096 x 2160 resolution
  • 2.5 - 2.7 GHZ 16-core processor
  • 23 Mega-Pixel rear camera
  • 8 Mega-Pixel front-facing camera
  • different storage, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128
  • extended using Micro SD slot
  • 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 6s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 6s Plus

Rumored Specs

  • 5.7 inch Screen (4096×2190 Pixels)resolution
  • 2.5 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa core
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB
  • 20 Mega Pixel Main Camera
  • 8 Mega Pixel Front Camera
  • 4500 mAh Battery

