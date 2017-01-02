Xolo Era 2X 4G VoLTE Smartphone Set to Launch in India on January 5 at Rs. 4,999

The Indian-based mobile company, Xolo is set to launch its new Era 2X 4G smartphone on January 5 at an event to be held in New Delhi. Xolo Era 2X is expected to be the successor of the former Xolo Era 1X handset that was launched in September 2016. Just like its predecessor, Xolo's upcoming smartphone is said to be a Flipkart exclusive product.

Xolo had recently sent out press invites, in which the company hinted that the smartphone might come equip with "Tap to Unlock" feature with a hashtag #Tapforlife. However, this hasn't been confirmed by the smartphone vendor as of yet.

The upcoming Xolo Era 2X might not have much of a difference when compared to that of Era 1X. Like Xolo Era 1X, Era 2X comes equipped with VoLTE support, making the smartphone eligible for Reliance Jio's Happy New Year offer.

As far as the specifications are concerned, there are a few differences between the two 4G enabled phones. Unlike Xolo Era 1X, the new Xolo Era 2X will be powered by 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832A quad-core processor, and sport a 5-inch HD display, removable 2500mAh battery, and comes along with 8GB internal storage capacity, rumors reveal.

In terms of the camera set-up, the smartphone is expected to fit in 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera and is expected to be priced in the same vicinity as Xolo Era 1X, i.e, Rs. 4,999.

Well, these are just rumored information and it should be noted that Xolo hasn't revealed any official statement on the specs, or the price that the 4G smartphone will be available at.

