Yu Yureka Black goes on sale in India via Flipkart for Rs 8,999: Threat to budget smartphones

Yu Televentures, the Micromax subsidiary took the wraps off the Yureka Black smartphone at a price of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone is listed for sale starting from today via the e-commerce portal Flipkart.
The Yureka Black smartphone marks the re-entry of the Yu brand in the Indian market. Lately, we got to know that the smartphone will receive the latest Android 7.1.2 Beta build via an update as soon as it is made available.
It is reported that the build is under testing right now. The Yu yureka Black comes with almost similar specifications as the ones that we can see on smartphones available in the same price range. Eventually, there is no doubt that the Yureka Black will create an intense competition in the market.
Today, we at GizBot have come up with an array of smartphones in the budget price range that can face the competition created by the Yureka Black. Take a look at these budget smartphones from here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storag
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Smartron Srt.phone
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
Lenovo K5 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Coolpad Note 5
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery
Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 12,890
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Dual Primary Camera With LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4060 MAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Micromax Canvas 6 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 12,941
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Fully Laminated display with Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Mediatek Helio X10 (MT6795m) processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Around UI
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- WiFi
- 3000mAh battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging