Yu Yureka Black goes on sale in India via Flipkart for Rs 8,999: Threat to budget smartphones

Yu Televentures, the Micromax subsidiary took the wraps off the Yureka Black smartphone at a price of Rs. 8,999. The smartphone is listed for sale starting from today via the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

The Yureka Black smartphone marks the re-entry of the Yu brand in the Indian market. Lately, we got to know that the smartphone will receive the latest Android 7.1.2 Beta build via an update as soon as it is made available.

It is reported that the build is under testing right now. The Yu yureka Black comes with almost similar specifications as the ones that we can see on smartphones available in the same price range. Eventually, there is no doubt that the Yureka Black will create an intense competition in the market.

SEE ALSO: Buying Guide: Best smartphones to buy in June 2017

Today, we at GizBot have come up with an array of smartphones in the budget price range that can face the competition created by the Yureka Black. Take a look at these budget smartphones from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storag

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Smartron Srt.phone Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

tcloud (unlimited cloud storage)

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Lenovo K5 Note Buy At Price of Rs 11,499

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, 77.4-degree wide-angle lens

4G LTE

3500mAh battery Coolpad Note 5 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD fully laminated display

1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with Cool UI 8.0

13MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery Lenovo K6 Power 4GB RAM Buy At Price of Rs 9,999

Key specs

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery Coolpad Cool1 Dual Buy At Price of Rs 12,890

Key specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Dual Primary Camera With LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 4.1

4060 MAh Battery Panasonic Eluga Ray Max Buy At Price of Rs 11,499

Key specs 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Micromax Canvas 6 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 12,941

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Fully Laminated display with Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Mediatek Helio X10 (MT6795m) processor with PowerVR G6200 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Around UI

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

WiFi

3000mAh battery ZTE Blade A2 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging