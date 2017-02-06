ZTE Blade A2 Plus launched: Top 5 competitors

ZTE recently unveiled its new budget offering called the ZTE Blade A2 Plus at Rs. 11,999 in the Indian market. At a similar price point, there are a bunch of other smartphones that pack 4GB of RAM and decent specs.

We are going to talk exactly about such phones in this listicle. So, in case you were planning to purchase the ZTE Blade A2 Plus but still are not sure if you should, here are the best alternate phones.

Take a look at all of them below.

Coolpad Cool1 Dual

Complete Specs of Coolpad Cool1 Dual

Key Specs 5.5inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403 pixel density

13MP Primary Dual-Camera with Dual 6P lens, F2.0

8MP Front facing camera

EUI 5.8 on top of Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system

1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Octa core processor

4GB RAM

32GB internal memor

Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

4000mAH lithium-polymer battery Swipe Elite Max

Complete Specs of Swipe Elite Max

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG

3000mAh battery with Zip Charge Lenovo K5 Note

Complete Specs of Lenovo Vibe K5 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3500mAh battery Coolpad Max

Complete Specs of Coolpad Max

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 , processor with Adreno 405 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Cool UI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera, OV5648 sensor

4G LTE

2800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Complete Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage/ 4GB with 64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery