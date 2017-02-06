ZTE Blade A2 Plus launched: Top 5 competitors

ZTE recently unveiled its new budget offering called the ZTE Blade A2 Plus at Rs. 11,999 in the Indian market. At a similar price point, there are a bunch of other smartphones that pack 4GB of RAM and decent specs.
We are going to talk exactly about such phones in this listicle. So, in case you were planning to purchase the ZTE Blade A2 Plus but still are not sure if you should, here are the best alternate phones.
Take a look at all of them below.
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
- 5.5inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 403 pixel density
- 13MP Primary Dual-Camera with Dual 6P lens, F2.0
- 8MP Front facing camera
- EUI 5.8 on top of Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system
- 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 Octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memor
- Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4000mAH lithium-polymer battery
Swipe Elite Max
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB OTG
- 3000mAh battery with Zip Charge
Lenovo K5 Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dolby ATMOS, Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh battery
Coolpad Max
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 , processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Cool UI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, OV5648 sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.1GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage/ 4GB with 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 7 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery