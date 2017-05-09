ZTE Nubia M2 Lite with 16MP front camera launched at Rs. 13999: Competition Alert

Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE, launched the M2 Lite smartphone in India on Monday at a price point of Rs. 13,999. the smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India is already up for sale in the Black Gold color variant.

The latest smartphone from the company, the Nubia M2 Lite comes with the NeoPower 2.5 suit that is aimed at offering an improved battery life with the 118 new power optimization features.

The smartphone was released in China in March. It is claimed to arrive with the Neovision 6.5 feature that offers a strong multifunctional camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP unit with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, and 79.8-degree wide angle lens.

These days, there are a lot of selfie camera phones launching in the market. With the launch of the Nubia M2 Lite, we can expect a competition alert by this smartphone to the rest. Do check out the models that might face the heat due to the release of the ZTE offering.

