ZTE Nubia M2 Lite with 16MP front camera launched at Rs. 13999: Competition Alert

Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE, launched the M2 Lite smartphone in India on Monday at a price point of Rs. 13,999. the smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India is already up for sale in the Black Gold color variant.
The latest smartphone from the company, the Nubia M2 Lite comes with the NeoPower 2.5 suit that is aimed at offering an improved battery life with the 118 new power optimization features.
The smartphone was released in China in March. It is claimed to arrive with the Neovision 6.5 feature that offers a strong multifunctional camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP unit with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, and 79.8-degree wide angle lens.
SEE ALSO: Best 4G Volte smartphones from Lenovo and Motorola to buy in India this month
These days, there are a lot of selfie camera phones launching in the market. With the launch of the Nubia M2 Lite, we can expect a competition alert by this smartphone to the rest. Do check out the models that might face the heat due to the release of the ZTE offering.
Meizu U10
Buy At price of Rs 10,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz AMT6750 Octa-core processor with Mali-T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GBRAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- YunOS with Flyme UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 2760mAh battery
Coolpad Cool1 Dual
Buy At price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB /3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Front-ported loudspeaker
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging
Panasonic Eluga Ray Max
Buy At price of Rs 11,499
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 3000mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Vivo Y66
Buy At price of Rs 14,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750, processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Funtouch OS 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (non-removable) battery
LG K10 2017
Buy At price of Rs 13,990
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, 120-degree wide angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery
Vivo Y55S
Buy At price of Rs 12,490
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved-edge display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2730mAh battery
ZTE Blade A2 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5d curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At price of Rs 10,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Honor 6X
Buy At price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- Octa-core Kirin 655, 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging