ZUK Z2 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi5: The battle of ‘Premium’ Chinese flagships!

Lenovo owned subsidiary ZUK recently unveiled their latest flagship smartphone dubbed the Z2 Pro in China at a competitive price of just 2699 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,000) for its top end variant. The Chinese smartphone brand aims to take on the Xiaomi Mi5, with their ZUK Z2 Pro and aims to launch it in Europe and Middle East soon.

Ever since its launch back at the MWC 2016, the Xiaomi Mi5 has received much of the spotlight thanks to its revolutionary design and impeccable price to performance ratio. The ZUK Z2 Pro however aims to give stiff competition to the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi and, guess what it packs some really powerful internals. So without further ado let's get started and find out the top 5 differences and 5 similarities between the Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi5.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 As expected both the Xiaomi Mi5 and the ZUK Z2 Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip coupled with Adreno 530 GPU. The only difference however lies in the fact that the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi5 comes with slightly under clocked chip with Cortex A72 cores clocked at 1.8GHz each. Full HD display Both the flagship smartphones come with a Full HD (1920x1080p) display upfront as compared to the QHD display found in its other competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G5. The ZUK Z2 Pro however sports a slightly larger 5.2 inch 2.5D Curved Glass AMOLED display as compared to the 5.15 inch IPS LCD display of the Xiaomi Mi5. Fingerprint Sensor up top Just like the Xiaomi Mi5, the ZUK Z2 Pro sports a Fingerprint Sensor cum Home Button at the bottom of the front panel, just below the display. ZUK is calling it the U Touch 2.0 and claims that it can unlock the phone in as low as 0.1 secs. Quick Charge 3.0 support The presence of Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 gives both the Xiaomi Mi5 and the ZUK Z2 Pro a decisive advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S7, which surprisingly misses out on the same. Android Marshmallow With Android Marshmallow going mainstream and the launch of Android N impending, both Xiaomi and Lenovo opted to launch their flagship smartphone with Android 6.0 on top. The software interface of the two phone are however quite different. While the Xiaomi Mi5 runs on MIUI 7.2, the ZUK Z2 Pro is powered by ZUI 2.0. 6GB RAM on board This is an area where ZUK has undercut its competition. The Chinese smartphone brand has incorporated a whopping 6GB RAM on the inside, thereby placing the smartphone in the league of Vivo and Zopo who too have devices with the same amount of RAM. On the contrary the top end model of the Xiaomi Mi5 too comes with 4GB of RAM. Presence of Heart Rate, Blood O2 sensor To enhance the usability of the ZUK Z2 Pro, the company has included around 10 sensors. These include a Heart Rate Sensor, Blood O2 Sensor, Altimeter among others. The Heart Rate Sensor is carefully placed between the 13MP rear camera and LED Flash. 8MP f/2.0 selfie snapper with 1. 4μm pixel In an attempt to take on the Xiaomi Mi5 which comes with a 4MP UltraPixel camera, ZUK Z2 Pro comes with an 8MP f/2.0 selfie snapper upfront. Besides that, the camera can shoot wide angle selfies and has a large pixel size of 1. 4μm. 21MP rear camera with 4-Axis Optical Image Stabilisation Xiaomi Mi5 however has an edge over the ZUK Z2 Pro when it comes to the rear camera. Not only does the camera boast of higher megapixel count, but also has an improved Sony IMX298 sensor and a class leading 4-Axis OIS Image Stabilisation. Slightly larger 3100mAh battery Talking of specs, it's worth noting that the Xiaomi Mi5 and the ZUK Z2 Pro comes with slightly different battery capacities. Rather the ZUK Z2 Pro has a marginally larger one at 3100mAh as compared to the 3000mAh of the Xiaomi Mi5.