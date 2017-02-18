3 million OPPO R9S units sold out in January 2017

Days ago, we had reported that Xiaomi sold out 3 million Redmi 3S units. Gearing up to match up to the race, a fresh report suggests that OPPO also sold 3 million Oppo R9S units in January 2017.

OPPO with its self-focused smartphones attracted a huge crowd from India and has been the key player in the Indian smartphone space. With OPPO R9S, the smartphone manufacturer gained wide popularity, especially after announcing the Red color variant of the device last December.

The Chinese smartphone vendor announced the OPPO R9S last year and the device with no doubt gained record-breaking success, increasing the company's market shares in the country. To recall, the specs, OPPO R9S sports a 5.5-inch display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Running on android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the OPPO R9S is powered by Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 chipset. Further in terms of the storage capacity, the OPPO device comes packed with 4GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB of memory unit, which can be further expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone seems to be an excellent one as the device comes equipped with 16MP rear and front camera. Being mostly a selfie focused device, OPPO R9S also include phase detection autofocus, LED flash features as well.

OPPO R9S is available in four color variants, which include - Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red, and is further backed by a non-removable 3010mAH battery.