360 F5 with 5 inch HD display introduced

360 Mobile has quietly listed a new smartphone, 360 F5 on its official website. Earlier, a 360 Mobile phone with model number 1701-M01 was spotted on Chinese certification agency TENAA's website. Interestingly, the 360 F5 has almost the same specifications as the leaked 1701-M01 model. As of now, the pricing and the official launch date of the device are not known yet.

The 360 F5 smartphone comes with a 5 inch HD display with the resolution of 720x1280 pixels, which is covered by a 2.5 D arc glass. It is equipped with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB default storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card. It packs a 2000mAh battery to keep the lights on.There is also a fingerprint sensor on the home button of the handset.

Also Read: ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini to be launched in India and other markets in May

Camera-wise, the device features an 8-MP primary snapper with LED flash, as well as a 5-MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Connectivity suite offers dual SIM, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS and a micro USB 2.0 port. Weighing at 135 grams, the 360 F5 looks slim and measures 144.1mm x 71.7mm.

To recall, the company launched 360 N5 in February this year. Available in two storage variants: 32 GB and 64GB, the smartphone was priced at CNY 1,399 (around Rs, 13,624) and CNY 1,599 (around Rs 15,569) respectively. It is expected that the new 360 F5 will cost less than Rs. 10,000.

Source