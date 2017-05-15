360 Mobiles to launch new N-Series smartphone on May 23

360 Mobiles has just announced the launch date of a new N-series smartphone. The official poster revealed that the launch event will take place in China on May 23. While the company hasn't mentioned the full name of the phone, it is speculated to be the 360 N5S.

The last device from the N-series is the 360N5 so the upcoming smartphone is most likely to be the N5S. As you can see from the past pattern of the company, the successor of the 360 N4 is the 360 N4S. The forthcoming device is expected to quite different from the N5, design-wise. The 360 N5S is rumored to sport a glass design on both its sides. The back of the phone will also house a fingerprint scanner.

More importantly, it could come in two different native storage variants. The high-end one having 6GB of RAM.

Now, talking about pricing, the N5S is said to carry an affordable price tag. So the basic version will cost within 1000 Yuan. However, the 6GB version might fall in a bit higher price range.

To recall, the 360 N5 also came in two different internal storage variants; one with 32GB and another with 64GB. Coming to the other specifications, the handset features a 5.5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 653 chipset, 6GB RAM and a 4000mAh battery.

On the software front, it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

In terms of optics, the N5 sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. In addition to this, the dual-SIM smartphone offers WiFi, Bluetooth, Hotspot, GPS etc.

