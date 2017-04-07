4 added advantage of upgrading to Bluetooth 5.0 used in Samsung Galaxy S8

Bluetooth is a commonly used wireless technology when it comes to exchanging data over short distance. Like other technologies, even they keep modifying it to keep up with the current trend. Last year, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) officially launched Bluetooth 5.0 during a media event in London.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the first on the market to have Bluetooth 5.0. With this upgraded Bluetooth technology, Galaxy S8 and S8+ users will be able to maintain a connection of up to 800 feet away from your phone with all the compatible devices. It should also be noted that the new features found in this version of Bluetooth are mainly focused on emerging Internet of Things technology.

It is said to be much better than the previous Bluetooth 4.x in terms of range and speed. Bluetooth 5 offers quadruple the range, double the speed, and also provides an eight-fold increase in broadcasting message capacity. This advancement in version 5 is important for IoT applications.

Let us see in detail what Bluetooth 5.0 has got to offer and why you have to upgrade to it.

Increased bandwidth: Bluetooth 5.0 has an increased bandwidth of 2 Mbps. That is, up to the 2x bandwidth of Bluetooth 4.2 is provided here with low energy. This, in turn, reduces the time required for transmitting and receiving data. This helps in facilitating quick and reliable OTA firmware updates for smartphones. Increased range for low energy: It is known that all applications do not require the same range, speed or broadcasting capability. This range can be adjusted based on different environments. Bluetooth 5.0 provides this facility for a developer to choose the best range for their requirement. Also Read: 5 things Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus can do that iPhone 7/7 Plus can't Even while maintaining almost same power requirements, the Bandwidth can be reduced to achieve up to the 4x longer range. Broadcasting channel improvements: The broadcasting channel improvements allow developers to make experience-based apps that can bridge the physical and virtual worlds. By supporting larger data packets of up to 255 octets enables new threshold features like asset tracking while maintaining backward compatibility with products which are developed for old Bluetooth specification. Prevents interference on neighboring bands: It uses slot availability masks to identify all the interferences on neighboring bands and automatically prevent them. A Bluetooth 5.0 devices have the capability to indicate transmission and reception availability of its slots while working with Mobile Wireless Standard (MWS) systems.

So by providing up to 4x the range, 2x the speed and 8x the broadcasting message capacity, the Bluetooth 5 delivers a connectionless IoT, advancing beacon and location-based capabilities in the enterprise, home, and industrial applications. This will be of very useful for developers and manufacturers to offer a better user experience.