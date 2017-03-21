4G Nokia feature phone with Qualcomm 205 likely in the making

The demand for Nokia feature phones is still high in the emerging markets. The same has been made evident with the launch of the Nokia 3310 (2017) at the MWC 2017.

While the redesigned Nokia 3310 is all set to be released in the second quarter, the only drawback with this phone is the lack of support for 3G and 4G connectivity. It supports only 2G connectivity. The lack of support for 3G/4G limits the ability of the Nokia feature phones, thereby limiting the acceptability as well. This situation is all set to be changed as the Qualcomm 205 SoC has been announced.

The newly launched Qualcomm 205 SoC offers 4G VoLTE support to the feature phones. This chipset will be used in phones that are set to be released in the second quarter of this year. This SoC is a replacement of the Snapdragon 210/212 SoC used in the feature phones so long. It supports 4G, 3G and 2G networks, 3MP rear and selfie camera sensors, VGA 480p display, HD video streaming, Linux based OS, dual SIMs, and more.

With the launch of the Qualcomm 205 SoC, there is a hint that we can soon see the launch of feature phones with 4G VoLTE. Already, there are talks that Micromax and Reliance Jio feature phones will be launched with 4G support. Adding to this, we can also expect a 4G feature phone from Nokia using the Qualcomm 205 processor.