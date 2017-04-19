6.3 millions of Xiaomi phones sold this March: Report

We all know how Xiaomi phones are doing nowadays. Especially by providing high-end specs at an affordable price, it has seen a big rise in its sale. Do you want to know the number of units got sold this march?

Its 6.3 million according to one well-known analyst and industry insider @Kevin Wang diary. He confirmed this number on Weibo. It is a great time for this Chinese company to celebrate this success. They are not stopping here now. They have set a high aim this year and plans to sell 70 million by the end of 2017!

They are thinking of improving their business by setting this high hopes as well as restructuring few operations. For now, no much information is available regarding this plan. As a support to Wang's statement, the Xiaomi Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun have recently commented the similar thing.

Lei Jun confirmed that the company is now trying to focus on three key points to improve its core business this year. They are quality, innovation, and delivery. According to them by providing breakthrough technologies to the users in their smartphone, they can improve their quality and sale structure.

Even the company's top executive gave some hint regarding this. He mentioned that the company has made up its mind to change the business strategy which is said to be the reason for their growth recently.

If we see the way by which they grew, we can expect them to reach 70 million targets with no disturbance. Even last year, the firm sold approximately 41.5 million units which is not a bad figure. Let us wait and see how Xiaomi changes its operations and how it helps it in reaching the high target set by them.

Source