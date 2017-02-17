A 5.5-inch Xiaomi phone gets certified by TENNA

Some time ago we had reported about a mysterious Xiaomi phone has been spotted at the TENNA website and has already been certified, and most probably if the rumors are to be believed upon, it can be Xiaomi Redmi 5. Well, no confirmation yet.

Even before the rumor could fade out, here comes another rumor which shows that yet another Xiaomi smartphone clears TENNA. However, this time the Chinese smartphone vendor is apparently working on a 5.5-inch display phone.

The newly spotted phone comes with a model name Xiaomi MBE6A5, which has already cleared TENNA. Not sure what the smartphone can be called. Looking at the specs that device looks pretty much appealing though.

SEE ALSO: A mysterious 5-inch Xiaomi phone gets certified by TENAA; might be Xiaomi Redmi 5

Brushing through the specs, the mysterious Xiaomi phone comes packed with a 5.5-inch full HD display and is expected to be powered by Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 or Helio X25 processor.

About the storage, the device is expected to sport 3GB of RAM coupled with a 64GB memory unit, which can be further expanded via an external microSD card. On the camera front, the Xiaomi device features a 13MP rear camera with dual-tine LED flash, while fits a 5MP selfie shooter at the front.

SEE ALSO: Xiaomi Mi 5C live render suggests no physical home button

Moving ahead, further running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the handset will be backed by a giant 4,000mAh battery and includes various connectivity options like - 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS.

Well, every information should be taken with a pinch of salt as these are all rumors and Xiaomi is yet to confirm them. However, about the launch date, Xiaomi might unveil the rumored phone soon, not sure when.

Source