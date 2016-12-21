A Cheaper Variant of Xiaomi Mi Mix in the Pipeline with Glass Body!

It certainly looks like Xiaomi is surprised with the response their concept phone - Mi Mix has received. At the launch event in China, the vendor revealed that the smartphone would be available in limited quantity due to the usage of high-end ceramic construction.

But, with the overwhelming response, the company might be changing their plans and will release a cheaper variant of the smartphone with a glass body. Don't expect a metal bodied Mi Mix here.

A new report coming from GizmoChina revealed an image of the Xiaomi Mi Mix with a glass body. However, this is not the first time we are seeing the glass bodied Mi Mix. Why a glass body Mi Mix with the same hardware? Does it make sense?

Yes, it does. The primary reason for the Mi Mix to be available in limited quantity is the use of the ceramic body, and it has an expensive price tag as well. Having said that, if Xiaomi ever releases the Mi Mix with glass body, it should cost much lower than the ceramic version of Mi Mix.

This is the not the first time Xiaomi is doing this. Previously, the company released the ceramic variant of the Mi 5 Pro, but due to some manufacturing issues, they released a Mi 5 Pro variant with glass body and that is priced almost 40 percent lesser than the ceramic option.

Last month, a Chinese e-commerce site, Lynx Store accidentally listed the white variant of the Mi Mix for $432 (approx. Rs. 29,700), which is slightly lesser than the ceramic variant of the Mi Mix launched a couple of months ago.