A mysterious 5-inch Xiaomi phone gets certified by TENAA; might be Xiaomi Redmi 5

In 2016, we saw Xiaomi releasing more smartphones than the previous years. We are into 2017 and Xiaomi already launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, and now the company is working on yet another smartphone with a 5-inch display.

However, there are no details on the smartphone's name, but folks out there in China are calling it as Xiaomi Redmi 5, but this is just their speculation. That said, the TENAA certification pulled out some specifications of the phone.

The smartphones, as you can see in the images boasts of a unimetal body design, much like other 2016 Xiaomi phones. Up front, it has a 5-inch display, backed with a 4000mAh battery and it also comes with support for dual SIM. Also, the phone comes with a model number as MAE136.

The smartphone might be released in China in coming weeks, but we are presuming that more details about the phone will surface online before the launch.

