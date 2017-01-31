A new leaked image of Meizu Pro 7 shows off dual curved display

Meizu, the Chinese smartphone vendor is working on their flagship phone, the Meizu Pro 7 for a long time now. There are countless rumors about the phone and just yesterday, we reported the specifications of the phone. And today, we have another leak about the phone from Indian site, Priceraja, showcasing the design of the phone.

The Meizu Pro 7, leaked in the image is boasting a dual-edge display, same as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and the picture also shows that Meizu is adding some tweaks at the software end to take full advantage of the dual curved display.

In terms of specifications, the phone is said to have a 5.7-inch 4K display, coupled with MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core processor and 8GB of RAM. There will be other variants of the phone with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The company is planning to add 128GB of internal storage for all the variants.

Generally, Meizu announces their flagship phones sometime in Q2 every year and we have seen the Meizu Pro 6 unveiled at the Q2 2016. So, the company might launch the Meizu Pro 7 in the Q2 2017 as well and for now, we believe this image as the one of prototype unit of Pro 7.